A partnership bound to bring smiles - Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Friday, 18 November, 2022 - 10:34

The Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust (ARHT) is excited to announce its partnership with Uplift in Kind.

Uplift In Kind provides complimentary aviation experiences for unwell or underprivileged children and their families.

"The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter is dedicated to providing our patients with the very best care, often in their greatest time of need," says Northern Rescue Helicopter’s CEO, Craig Gibbons, "Sadly, these patients can be having the time of their lives when the unexpected happens."

"If we can make a patient and their loved ones’ day better, that’s a win for us," he says.

For these reasons, Craig says there’s tremendous synergy in working with like-minded organisations such as Uplift in Kind.

Craig is immensely proud of the red and yellow helicopter’s ability to bring a smile to so many in the community even when it’s not needed.

"Our crew often spot children in hospital windows giving us a wave," Craig says, "It’s lovely to hear stories of what the helicopter has meant to them as they struggle with sickness or poor health. We’ll often give them a smile and a wave."

Since 2020, Uplift in Kind has been bringing joy to families who have been going through tough times. The social enterprise has facilitated hundreds of unforgettable aviation experiences including helicopters, skydives, private jets, Boeing 787 Dreamliners and even a military jet trainer.

Now Uplift in Kind can add a Westpac Rescue Helicopter to their experiences and founder Tony McCombe couldn’t be happier.

"We are so thrilled with this beautifully aligned partnership," says Tony, "The synergies are perfect. Working with ARHT not only saves lives but will now add an extra sprinkling of joy for those in the community who have seen tough times."

While the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter is first and foremost committed to being available to Auckland and Coromandel patients in their greatest time of need 24/7 365 days of the year, there are rare opportunities for members of the public to catch a ride during training flights for example.

"If we can make a child and their loved ones’ days better through our partnership with Uplift in Kind that’s a win for us too," Craig says.

Do you know a child and/or family who has suffered some hardship and could benefit from taking a fun and unforgettable ride in the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter? Please let the Uplift in Kind team know by submitting an application to fly at upliftinkind.com today.