'So long' to Civic Building shell - Napier City Council

Friday, 18 November, 2022 - 10:34

Months of largely unseen dismantling and disposal have come to an end. The external action is here, with the final stage of demolition of a prominent Napier landmark now underway.

From now, large excavators will set to work on the shell of Napier’s old Civic Building. The excavators will demolish the building’s structure from the top down.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise says seeing the building’s shell come down is a symbolic moment.

"The Civic Building has been part of our cityscape for many decades. It served Napier well in its time, but due to modern earthquake building regulations, it is no longer fit for purpose."

"Developing the new space is a rare opportunity for us to design a collective expression of our community’s aspirations."

"This is our chance to celebrate our cultural values and unique history. It will be a place for everyone," says Mayor Wise.

"We’re really excited to be at this final stage of action now. I’m looking forward to sharing the detailed design with the community when it’s ready."

Around 80 to 90% of the building will be recycled. The eventual new building will achieve Green Star 5 rating from the New Zealand Green Building Council. A Green Star 5 rating represents excellence in healthy and sustainable building. For our new building to achieve ‘five stars’, the demolition of what previously stood there must be taken into account.

This demolition is expected to be fully complete by March 2023. The site will be secured until construction begins in mid-2024.

More details on the project and its timeline can be found at napier.govt.nz keyword #CivicAreaPlan.