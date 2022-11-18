EIT|Te Pukenga scholarships recognise nursing success

Friday, 18 November, 2022 - 11:24

Seven promising Bachelor of Nursing students studying at EIT|Te PÅ«kenga have been awarded scholarships. The recipients were acknowledged at a special ceremony in front of friends and whÄnau this month.

Lisa Halbert (NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa and NgÄti Maniapoto) and Kylie Tipoki (NgÄti Kahungunu) were awarded the Rapai Pohi MÄori Nursing Student Scholarship. For 55-year-old Lisa, who is in her first year, the scholarship will help her further follow her dream of becoming a nurse and providing quality care for people. "It is a significant part of my studies paid for which I am so grateful for, and it has made me more determined to succeed because by giving me the scholarship, it shows that they have faith in me."

Kylie, 42, says she feels very privileged to receive the scholarship. "Not only is it going to help financially support me, but it has also empowered me to conquer and succeed within the Bachelor of Nursing. So, it has given me more of a push."

First year Bachelor of Nursing students Emma Stuart and Ella Jamieson were awarded the Noeileen Isaacs Scholarship. After a tough few years financially due to COVID-19, 22-year-old Emma says the scholarship will enable her to continue on her path to becoming a nurse, without any added financial pressures. Ella, who is from Central Hawke’s Bay, says she is very grateful to have been awarded the scholarship.

Elizabeth Wood, in her second year, won the Dianna Lewer Memorial Award for Excellence in Mental Health Nursing. Having previously shied away from mental health nursing, Elizabeth says a placement in community mental health changed her perception and made her want to continue in that area. "It completely changed how I am going to be nursing for the rest of my career," the 19-year-old says.

"Receiving a scholarship like this means a lot; it means that I have been recognised and appreciated which is nice."

Third year student Freya Hodgson won the United Friendly Society Scholarship for Excellence in Pharmacotherapeutics. "I was excited when I found out I had received it because pharmacology has been one of my favourite areas of study. To be acknowledged for something that is a special interest to me is very encouraging." The Head of School Scholarship went to Alexi (Lexi) Sewell. The koha for this new scholarship was donated by Head of School, Associate Professor Dr Denise Blanchard. "I am very thankful to be receiving this award and I would like to give a special thank you to everyone involved in coordinating the Bachelor of Nursing," the second year student says. "I'd like to give a special thank you to my lecturers for being so supportive towards me and for making this degree such an enjoyable experience."

EIT|Te PÅ«kenga Bachelor of Nursing Programme Coordinator Katherine Williams says it is important to celebrate the success of their students.

"This year, special attention has been made to revitalise and to reenergise our scholarships for the Bachelor of Nursing." As a result, they had the highest number of applications for the five scholarships, which were open to students already enrolled in the degree. "The calibre of applicants was extremely high and made shortlisting difficult."

First Year Bachelor of Nursing Lecturer and EIT graduate Tiara Williams was once a recipient of the Rapai Pohi MÄori Nursing Student Scholarship. Being able to see her students succeed and push themselves is amazing, she says. It is just amazing to see them all progress."