ANSA, Future Grid and Gridsight: Winners of NZ Decarbonisation Global Challenge

Friday, 18 November, 2022 - 11:26

Last night, New Zealand’s future energy centre, Ara Ake, announced the winners of its Decarbonisation Challenge at its final pitch event in New Plymouth.

Taking the prize from a shortlist of six impressive finalists were New Zealand-based ANSA, and Australian-based companies Future Grid and Gridsight.

"This outstanding event was a first of its kind, and it was an opportunity to celebrate global collaboration in energy innovation," says Ara Ake Chief Executive, Dr Cristiano Marantes.

"The winners were contending against some other brilliant energy innovations. Ultimately, the EDBs chose ANSA, Future Grid, and Gridsight to partner with," says Dr Marantes.

The evening had a strong turnout, with almost 100 guests from across the energy sector. Finalists pitched their energy solutions to a panel of judges from the participating electricity distribution businesses (EDBs), including Aurora Energy, Counties Energy, Orion NZ, Powerco, The Lines Company, Unison Networks, Waipa Networks, and Wellington Electricity.

"The Decarbonisation Challenge is all about meaningful collaboration to solve energy-related challenges, as defined by our participating EDBs, and we’ve been really impressed by the strong international interest," says Dr Marantes.

Minister for Energy and Resources, Dr Megan Woods, was impressed by the finalist pitches.

"There was no shortage of great energy solutions being pitched, and as expected, it was a tough decision for the judges to make. We look forward to seeing where the innovators take their technologies from here whilst collaborating with the EDBs towards the pilot," says Dr Woods.

In September, Ara Ake, alongside US-based partner Elemental Excelerator, put out a call to energy innovators to present pilot-ready technologies that could assist EDBs with their decarbonisation challenges.

"We received nearly 40 entries from around the world. Five of the six finalists were from offshore. It’s really promising to see such strong international interest looking toward New Zealand.

"Ara Ake is committed to accelerating Aotearoa New Zealand’s transition to a low emissions energy future and this Challenge put that commitment front and centre," says Dr Marantes.

The winning innovators will receive a combined of up to USD$250,000 in funding to pilot its technology with New Zealand’s participating EDBs, with the goal of scaling and commercialising it in Aotearoa New Zealand.

It was through leveraging US-based Elemental Excelerator’s global network, Ara Ake was able to attract energy innovators from around the world.

"We applaud Ara Ake for using its platform to drive change in decarbonisation. The team has shown us they are here to invest in a better future, and driving to be part of global collaboration to create one," Elemental Excelerator Head of Corporate Partnerships Saritha Peruri said.

"The New Zealand Decarbonisation Challenge is vital to jumpstart technology transfer, efficiently deploy critical solutions in the communities that need them the most and accelerate the pace at which change happens in New Zealand and beyond," says Ms Peruri.

The work on the pilots is scheduled to commence in 2023.

To find out more about the Ara Ake New Zealand Decarbonisation Challenge, visit www.araake.co.nz/decarbonisation-challenge.