Kapiti Coast District Council's building inspections timeframes delayed

Friday, 18 November, 2022 - 14:01

KÄpiti Coast District Council’s Building Inspections Team Leader Michelle Salmon says in what is traditionally an already busy time of the year, Council’s building inspections’ team has been the latest to succumb to COVID-19 and other illnesses.

"Unfortunatley this has affected our ability to maintain our prompt turnaround periods on building inspection requests, resulting in delays of possibly up to a week," says Mrs Salmon.

"These delays are also having a knock on effect on other services such as pool inspections, which are typically booked a month in advance.

"We’re asking for patience as we deal with these capacity issues and remind those who have an inspection booked to please avoid cancellations on the day. Advance notice means that we can reorganise and prioritise our workload.

"We are honouring building inspections that are booked and doing our best to accomodate everyone where we can. This includes responding to risk-based inspections as a priority."