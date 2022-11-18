Ruapehu mayor welcomes government RAL rescue proposition - Ruapehu DC

Friday, 18 November, 2022 - 17:02

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton is welcoming the announcement by Government that they are prepared to provide additional support to Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) on the condition that Life Pass Holders do so also.

The Government proposal would see RAL assets transferred to a new entity with Life Pass Holders paying a one-off $2,500 payment in order to be able to use their life pass to continue to be able to ski on Mt Ruapehu under the operation of the new entity.

Life Pass Holders are also being asked to pay a future levy of up to $250 per year for two or three years to fund ongoing capital maintenance and development.

Mayor Kirton said given the level of debt and money already committed by Government toward saving RAL this is a generous proposition from Government.

"Ski areas are incredibly complex and expensive things to operate with an estimated $15-$20 million needed to restart the snow sport business and Sky Waka gondola," he said.

"I would strongly urge Life Pass Holders to support the proposal as the most likely alternative was the sale of some, or all, of RAL’s assets and liquidation of the company.

The economic impact of RAL collapsing would be massive on Ruapehu communities and wider region not to mention the end of snow sports that have been enjoyed by generations of people.

The government proposition offers an opportunity to ensure snow sports on Mt Ruapehu can still be enjoyed by generations to come," he said.