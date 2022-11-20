Show your support for NZ business tomorrow - Buy NZ Made

Sunday, 20 November, 2022 - 10:08

Monday November 21 is NZ Made Day, when Kiwis are encouraged to purchase locally-made items from participating retailers and manufacturers to give small businesses a boost in the lead up to Christmas.

Buy NZ Made Executive Director Dane Ambler says storm clouds are gathering for business, with growing uncertainty heading into 2023.

"Business owners have had a rough go of it lately and people have been reminded of how important supporting local business is for their communities.

"This trading period could be the difference between a small business staying afloat or having to close their doors for good. We are calling on shoppers to step up and show them some love.

"Ahead of Black Friday, consider supporting local and reducing the significant emissions that go into producing and shipping imported goods."

Online retailers and shoppers are encouraged to tag and follow social media posts using #nzmadeday. Unique promotions and giveaways will be available across Buy NZ Made’s social media channels.