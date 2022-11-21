Professor Whatarangi Winiata acknowledged by the National Iwi Chair's forum

Monday, 21 November, 2022 - 10:16

Today the National Iwi Chair's Forum travelled to Raukawa Marae to present the Emeritus Professor Whatarangi Winiata with their Te Whare PÅ«kenga Award. This living taonga award is bestowed by 86 members of the Forum on PÅ«kenga who have significantly impacted the lives of whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi across Aotearoa.

Te Whare PÅ«kenga was established by the Iwi Chairs Forum in 2021 to recognise rangatira who have enhanced the lives of all whÄnau in Aotearoa through their activities. Specifically the award is given to those whose actions contribute significantly to the revitalisation of the Forum’s values including: Rangatiratanga, Whanaungatanga, Manaakitanga, Kaitiakitanga, Tikanga and Pono. Te Whare PÅ«kenga is an honour that was conceived by, is managed and is completely funded by the 86 Iwi that make up the National Iwi Chairs Forum.

Around 170 whÄnau and members of the ART Confederation, the majority of whom were kaumÄtua, as well as others from further afield gathered for the event. Kahurangi Dame Naida Glavish, NgÄti Whatua led the Iwi Chair's delegation and with Haami Piripi, Te Rarawa Chair, presented the award. In the commendation, the Forum noted that in 1975 Whatarangi initiated the iwi development programme known as Whakatupuranga Rua Mano - Generation 2000, to prepare the ART Confederation (Äti Awa, NgÄti Raukawa and NgÄti Toa Rangatira) for the 21st century. Whatarangi was the architect of the programme’s offspring Te WÄnanga o Raukawa.

They acknowledged that over the last 50 years Whatarangi has been an active contributor to his iwi and to Te Ao MÄori; holding various positions within the Anglican Church. Whatarangi was part of the MÄori team who negotiated the Treaty of Waitangi (Fisheries Claims) Settlement Act in 1992. He is a former member of the New Zealand MÄori Council and the MÄori Congress. He has been a negotiator on such Treaty issues as state-owned enterprises, broadcasting, radio spectrum, railway lands and fisheries. He served as the inaugural president of the MÄori Party from 2004.

Prof. Sir Hirini Moko Mead describes Whatarangi as "a leading thinker of the MÄori world, and of te ao PÄkehÄ as well. Someone who set out to improve the wellbeing of MÄori in this country, to enlarge the spaces where MÄori can be MÄori, to decolonise our people and work towards being culturally competent and confident as MÄori citizens of our country. Most of all, it was to enable MÄori to manage our future ourselves and to run our own affairs without the interference of others."

In conclusion, Dame Naida said that "Whatarangi's knowledge, skills, dedication and actions have had a significant influence on whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi not just within the takiwÄ of the confederation of Ätiawa, NgÄti Raukawa and NgÄti Toarangatira, but across the nation."

Piripi Walker of NgÄti Raukawa responded on behalf of the whÄnau. He thanked in particular the National Iwi Chairs Forum who travelled to present this award. He told the Iwi Leaders who had come to Åtaki that the iwi were humbled by todays’s visit, and the award itself. He acknowledged the two awards this year, recalling the Award in earlier weeks to Dame Iritana Tawhiwhirangi of NgÄti Porou. He recalled kaumÄtua from other iwi like MÄori Marsden for their teaching, wisdom and guidance to Whatarangi and Francie over the years. He acknowledged the range of organisations and kaupapa that Whatarangi has been involved with. There was laughter, waiata and tears of joy within the whare.

On a more serious note, he acknowledged the support by the Iwi Chairs’ forum of those engaged in advancing the radio spectrum claim and the key role Whatarangi and his hapÅ« had played in laying the groundwork for this kaupapa, which was edging towards fruition.

Helen Leahy, NgÄti Rangi said that "Today MÄori have bestowed mana on one of their own in multiple ways. Through tribues and taonga; through the presentation of the award; through the expression of love; through our determination to be present i the spirit of magnificence. If Matua was moved, many of us were totally overwhelmed; feeling the enormity of his contribution; and in awe of his colossal mind and boundless heart.

His grace, his loving leadership and the unequivocal and abundant support of his whÄnau are precious beyond words. We have been so blessed with their sacrifice, their scholarship and service. Yes indeed, an extraordinary day."