NPDC opening roads after weekend downpours

Monday, 21 November, 2022 - 10:21

NPDC crews are working on opening the last road affected by flooding and slips after heavy rain during the weekend.

Waikaramarama Road at Pukearuhe was closed last night but was expected to reopen later this morning after the last of the slips is cleared.

Tarata Road near the Otaraoa Road intersection was closed for a time last night but a single lane reopened at around 9pm. Some sections heading out to Purangi have surface flooding but remain passable.

Our crews are doing further inspections today along Tarata Road as well as on various roads in the Clifton and Inglewood areas.

Please drive with care on our inland roads as the risk of further slips remains high, and report any damage to NPDC on 06-759 6060 or enquiries@npdc.govt.nz.