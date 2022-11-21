nib New Zealand backs world-first IronMaori TOA

|
nib New Zealand (nib) and IronMÄori are delighted to announce nib as the naming right’s sponsor for the IronMÄori TOA full distance triathlon event. The 17-hour event includes a 3.8km ocean swim, 180km cycle and 42.2 km run and will be held in Napier on Saturday, 3 December 2022.
IronMÄori Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Heather Te Au-Skipworth (NgÄti Kahungunu, Ngai Tahu, NgÄti Rangitihi, NgÄti Ruanui, Tuwharetoa) said she is thrilled to have nib on board as the naming right’s sponsor for this new event and believes attracting such a significant health and wellbeing advocate in the event’s first year is a triumph for the organisers.
"We’ve been running IronMÄori events for 14 years and we’re thrilled to welcome nib to the whÄnau for our first ever IronMÄori TOA event. IronMÄori TOA is the next evolution of the IronMÄori Kaupapa and we’re excited to evolve with our IronMÄori whÄnau," Mrs Te Au-Skipworth said.
nib Chief Executive Officer, Rob Hennin said the partnership with IronMÄori was an obvious fit and supports nib’s purpose of supporting the better health and wellbeing of the New Zealand community. "nib and the IronMÄori kaupapa values align through the promotion of health, wellbeing and longevity from mokopuna to kaumÄtua and their focus on whanaungatanga," Mr Hennin said.
"The IronMÄori TOA event is a huge mental and physical challenge and we’re proud to be able to support our local indigenous and non-indigenous athletes, as we do with many whÄnau supporting their health and wellbeing needs. We’ll be there with the rest of the Napier community to cheer them on for this exciting inaugural event," he added. IronMÄori TOA has 350 participants registered for the event with competitors ranging in age from 26 to 76 years old. Competitors will be welcomed with a pÅwhiri held at Houngarea Marae in Pakipaki, Hastings on Wednesday, 30 November and a prizegiving will be held in the Napier soundshell on Sunday, 4 December which nib is proud to be involved in.
For more information see http://ironmaori.com/ironevents/ironmaori-toa/
