nib New Zealand backs world-first IronMaori TOA

Monday, 21 November, 2022 - 11:44

nib New Zealand (nib) and IronMÄori are delighted to announce nib as the naming right’s sponsor for the IronMÄori TOA full distance triathlon event. The 17-hour event includes a 3.8km ocean swim, 180km cycle and 42.2 km run and will be held in Napier on Saturday, 3 December 2022.

IronMÄori Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Heather Te Au-Skipworth (NgÄti Kahungunu, Ngai Tahu, NgÄti Rangitihi, NgÄti Ruanui, Tuwharetoa) said she is thrilled to have nib on board as the naming right’s sponsor for this new event and believes attracting such a significant health and wellbeing advocate in the event’s first year is a triumph for the organisers.

"We’ve been running IronMÄori events for 14 years and we’re thrilled to welcome nib to the whÄnau for our first ever IronMÄori TOA event. IronMÄori TOA is the next evolution of the IronMÄori Kaupapa and we’re excited to evolve with our IronMÄori whÄnau," Mrs Te Au-Skipworth said.

nib Chief Executive Officer, Rob Hennin said the partnership with IronMÄori was an obvious fit and supports nib’s purpose of supporting the better health and wellbeing of the New Zealand community. "nib and the IronMÄori kaupapa values align through the promotion of health, wellbeing and longevity from mokopuna to kaumÄtua and their focus on whanaungatanga," Mr Hennin said.

"The IronMÄori TOA event is a huge mental and physical challenge and we’re proud to be able to support our local indigenous and non-indigenous athletes, as we do with many whÄnau supporting their health and wellbeing needs. We’ll be there with the rest of the Napier community to cheer them on for this exciting inaugural event," he added. IronMÄori TOA has 350 participants registered for the event with competitors ranging in age from 26 to 76 years old. Competitors will be welcomed with a pÅwhiri held at Houngarea Marae in Pakipaki, Hastings on Wednesday, 30 November and a prizegiving will be held in the Napier soundshell on Sunday, 4 December which nib is proud to be involved in.

For more information see http://ironmaori.com/ironevents/ironmaori-toa/