Loyalty rewards for top guns Stratford and Moore - Shearing Sports NZ

PGG Wrightson Vetmed National Shearing Circuit leaders Nathan Stratford and Angus Moore kept the form going away from the big-time with wins at two the country’s smaller competitions on Saturday.

Stratford, from Invercargill, won the West Otago A and P Show Open final about 100km to the northwest at Tapanui by over five points from runner-up and young Open-class hopeful Brayden Clifford, of Waikaka, while Moore, of Seddon, made a trip of about 200km each way to win the Nelson A and P Show Open final by more than six points from runner-up and Wakefield shearer Travers Baigent.

It was Stratford’s fourth win of the season in finals at all seven outings, before heading to Australia for the post-Covid lockdowns and border restriction resumption of the Transtasman test series’ in Bendigo, Vic., on Friday.

He’s competed at the West Otago show for more than 30 years, winning the Intermediate final in 1992, the Senior final in 1994 and the Open title 14 times since 2000, among a career total of 78 Open wins.

Tapanui competition organiser Kevin Baxter said 350 sheep were prepared for the event and the loyalty of Stratford and others in making the trip was important and appreciated, with diminishing numbers of shearers based in the area, which has just one local contractor in Southern Heights Shearing, of Heriot.

While there were just 23 entries across the three grades it was a good spread, with eight in the Open class, seven seniors and eight in the Intermediate grade,in a competition which has up to about 30 shearers some years and is a big and spectator-popular part in the show.

The Senior final provided a fourth win in just over three weeks for English shearer Alex Clapham, and the Intermediate final was won by Heriot shearer and woolhandler Destiny Paikea, one of three women to win at the weekend.

Moore’s win was his second in five finals this season, and enabled him to complete a repeat of the Marlborough and Nelson show victories he achieved last summer, when the two competitions were among only 15 able to take place nationwide.

Timo Hicks, of Tapawera, won the Senior title, Kimberley Maclean, of Motueka, the Intermediate title, and Lydia Thomson travelled from Rangiora to claim her fourth win in six finals this season.

A big plus for Moore, the 2010 Golden Shears Senior champion with eyes on a place in the Shears’ Open final in March for the first time, with a New Zealand World Championships team place at stake, was shearing the 20 sheep in 18min 38.81sec.

"I enjoyed the final," he said. "It was good to go under 20 (minutes). Hopefully I can get a bit fitter and faster for later on."

There were, however, only 16 entries across the four grades in Nelson, 10 of them in the Open grade.

Neither of Saturday’s shows is in the national circuit, which comprises rounds at five A-grade competitions throughout the country during the season.

But the Nelson and Marlborough shows were among eight shows in a Top of the South Circuit, which folded several years ago because of insufficient numbers competing across the shows to justify having the finals. The shows remain, the next being the Golden Bay A and P Show at Takaka on January 21, followed by the Tapawera Sports (January 28), the Reefton Shears (February 4), Murchison (February 18), Kaikoura (February 25), and Flaxbourne (March 26).

There were no competitions in the North Island at the weekend, there have been 15 throughout New Zealand in the eight weeks since the Shearing Sports New Zealand season opened, there are two more before Christmas (the Taranaki Shears at Stratford next Saturday and the Whangarei A and P Show Shears on December 3), and about 45 more by the time the season ends at Easter.

Results from the West Otago A and P Show Shears at Tapanui on Saturday, November 19, 2022:

Open final (18 sheep): Nathan Stratford (Invercargill) 18min 28.94sec, 59.8359pts, 1; Brayden Clifford (Waikaka) 18min 27.25sec, 65.5847pts, 2; Ringakaha Paewai (Gore) 19min 7.82sec, 67.2799pts, 3; Duncan Leslie (Owaka) 19min 30.53sec, 69.3043pts, 4.

Senior final (8 sheep): Alex Clapham (England) 10min 1.71sec, 37.4605pts, 1; Chris Malcom (Winton) 10min 9.03sec, 40.0765pts, 2;Mitchell Menzies (Ranfurly) 10min 45.97sec, 41.7985pts, 3; Scott Cameron (Alexandra) 11min 8sec, 42.9pts, 4.

Intermediate final (5 sheep): Destiny Paikea (Heriot) 8min 48sec, 33.8pts, 1; Harlem Haare (Ohai) 9min 15.19sec, 36.9595pts, 2; Dre Roberts (Mataura) 8min 31.53sec, 37.1765pts, 3; James Hogan (Mabel Bush) 11min 17.44sec, 45.472pts, 4.

RESULTS from the Nelson A and P Show shears at Richmond Park, Nelson, on Saturday, November 19, 2022:

Open final (20 sheep): Angus Moore (Seddon) 18min 38.81sec, 65.13pts, 1; Travers Baigent (Wakefield) 18min 51.22sec, 71.71pts, 2; Lyall Windleburn (Rangiora) 20min 46.25sec, 78.31pts, 3; Sarah Hewson (Blenheim) 21min 21.31sec, 78.67pts, 4.

Open Plate (10 sheep): Duncan Higgins (Blenheim) 11min 26.56sec, 47.13pts, 1; Jotham Rentoul (Wakefield) 11min 23.41sec, 47.97pts, 2; Chris Jones (Blenheim) 12min 30.06sec, 48.9pts, 3; Enkhnasan Chuluunbaatar (Mongolia/Takaka) 12min 37.68sec, 56.98pts, 4.

Senior final (9 sheep): Timo Hicks (Tapawera) 11min 44.78sec, 47.36pts, 1; Damian Bogle (Ohai) 11min 15.53sec, 50.78pts, 2.

Intermediate final (6 sheep): Kimberley Maclean (Motueka) 13min 28.71sec, 55.27pts. 1.

Junior final (4 sheep): Lydia Thomson (Rangiora) 12min 7.5sec, 50.88pts, 1; Tom Curnow (St Arnaud) 8min 58.53sec, 52.93pts, 2; Angus Crombie (Blenheim) 8min 47.57sec, 56.13pts, 3.

Clean Shears (2 sheep): Travers Baigent (Open, Wakefield) 5pts, 1; Kimberley Maclean (Intermediate, Motueka) 8pts, 2; Sarah Hewson (Open, Blenheim) 9.5pts, 3; Lyall Windleburn (Open, Rangiora) 11pts, 4.