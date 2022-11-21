More people cycling Totara Street shared pathway as works near completion

Monday, 21 November, 2022 - 15:31

The Totara Street shared pathway is starting to come to life with many in the community breaking out their sneakers, scooters, and bikes to give it a try.

In partnership with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, the shared path has been built to make it safer and easier to travel along Totara Street, separating vehicles and those using alternative modes of transport.

Tauranga City Council Director of Transport, Brendan Bisley says it’s encouraging to see the community already making good use of the new shared path.

"There’s been a significant increase in people cycling Totara Street since the same time last year," says Brendan.

"A 38% overall increase and a 69% increase during the peak morning period is a promising sign that the improvements have given the community the confidence to use this stretch of road safely for their daily commute," Brendan adds.

As part of these works to improve safety along the popular stretch of road, signalised crossings have been installed at the slip lane intersection of State Highway 2/Hewletts Road and Totara Street as well as at Waimarie Street, Triton Avenue, Hull Road, and Kawaka Street.

"The signalised crossings will give users a safer option to cross at these intersections," says Brendan.

"One of the most significant safety improvements for this area is signalising the left turn onto Totara Street from SH2/Hewletts Road."

"Hewletts Road is a busy intersection and as more people are choosing to cycle or walk for their daily commute, it’s important that this area is safely accessible for everyone," adds Brendan.

People driving are urged to take a bit of extra care when travelling through the intersection. Due to the busy nature of this site, there may be some initial delays as people get used to the new light signals.

The lights will become operational over the next few weeks, and we appreciate the community’s patience as these works unfold.