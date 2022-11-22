Momentous milestone for Ngati Uenukukopako and Rotorua Airport

Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 - 09:19

The agreement was signed by Paraone Pirika and Wharangi Cookson on behalf of the Koeke (elders) of NgÄti UenukukÅpako, RRA Chairman Peter Stubbs and Chief Executive Nicole Brewer at a ceremony following the Airport’s AGM.

The MOU formalises the hapÅ« and Airport’s desire to work closely together to recognise the past, while building a strong future that provides positive outcomes for everyone involved, including the immediate surrounding community.

Over the past four years, both parties have focused on ensuring better ways of working together, including regular hui to provide updates on developments and a platform for further discussion. This work has culminated in the MOU agreement.

NgÄti UenukukÅpako Iwi Trust chairman, Nireaha Pirika, says the agreement is an important acknowledgement for the iwi and will help to open doors for NgÄti Uenukukopako whÄnau.

"It offers us many opportunities to work together. Most importantly, it ensures an open and ongoing dialogue between NgÄti UenukukÅpako and the airport which will ultimately result in greater engagement and knowledge sharing, which will benefit the wider Rotokawa community."

Airport Chief Executive, Nicole Brewer says the MOU is the next step in recognising the significance of NgÄti UenukukÅpako and their relationship to the Airport.

"NgÄti UenukukÅpako has deep ancestral connections to Rotokawa and the land underlying Rotorua Airport," she says.

"We are looking forward to working more closely with iwi representatives on development opportunities at the airport that create a thriving community, mutual economic benefits and a sustainable environment."

Rotorua Airport Chairman, Peter Stubbs, says the MOU forms the basis of a solid future for the airport.

"The only way for us to achieve our vision of being a uniquely Rotorua hub that our community can be proud of is through genuine collaboration with our partners. The MOU will greatly contribute to ensuring better outcomes for everyone."

Integral to the MOU is the commitment to a high-trust relationship founded on four key values:

Whakapapa - To grow the understanding of mana whenua and ensure processes are put in place which respect this position today and into the future Whanaungatanga - RRA will make NgÄti Uenukukopako aware of internships, work experience and employment opportunities at RRA, so their rangatahi (young people) can gain skills that lead to employment and business opportunities Wairuatanga - NgÄti Uenukukopako will provide cultural advice on matters that affect the airport Manaakitanga - NgÄti Uenukukopako and RRA undertake to ensure that all communications between the parties are honest, respectful and guided by kindness