Wheels up for 14th edition of student walk and wheel initiative

Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 - 11:34

Early bird registrations are now open for Movin’March, Greater Wellington’s month-long initiative encouraging students to walk or wheel to school.

Ideally suited for students in Years 0-8, registered schools are provided with tools and resources to encourage and celebrate active travel to school.

Greater Wellington Travel Choice Advisor Maddy McVie said schools across the region have until March 2023 to sign up but only until 9 December 2022 to have a chance to win one of six $100 Prezzy Cards.

"Earlier this year, Movin’March had an impressive 134 schools taking part, that’s potentially over 37,000 students walking or wheeling to school!"

2023 will be the 14th year of Movin’March and with last year’s setting a new participation record. McVie is hoping this year’s edition will reach top gear with involvement for kids in the classroom and with their families at home.

"The well-known whÄnau photo and WOW passport competitions are being enhanced with five core benefits of active travel. These are being profiled each week through the competitions and resources for the classroom."

"One of those benefits focuses on wellbeing and we want to support tamariki in connecting the dots between the fun of scooting, cycling, or walking to and from school, and its benefit on their wellbeing, but also their planet".

In keeping with another benefit the programme is trying to showcase, ‘it’s kinder on the planet’, schools will also receive low plastic resource packs complete with notebooks made from recycled materials, jumbo chalk, and playing cards for students.

Greater Wellington Councillor Thomas Nash said, "Movin’March has traditionally had great support and consistently positive feedback and we really encourage all schools to get involved and inspire their students to get active. It’s a great way to energise kids for a full day of learning."

"While the initiative may only be a month long, forming active travel habits will keep students walking and wheeling for the rest of the year and beyond."

Find out more and register for Movin’March 2023 at School Travel - Movin'March (gw.govt.nz)