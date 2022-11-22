Plucky blueberries make Christmas tables despite setbacks

Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 - 12:54

The blueberry industry is reassuring consumers that blueberries will still be available for Christmas, even though the season off to a rough start with last month’s hard frost (-4.8 degrees c).

Blueberries New Zealand Executive Member Jeremy Wylie says despite recent frosts wiping out entire orchards in the Waikato, there will be enough stock for the Christmas holiday season.

"We know the demand for Blueberries is high, as data over the last few years has shown massive buyer growth for our fruit. It is one of our most challenging years, but we are very keen to ensure New Zealanders get to enjoy our healthy, delicious fruit with their whÄnau this year," says Wylie.

Demand for the vitamin C-rich fruit has continued to soar, as people globally embrace immunity building foods.

"There’s been a massive upswing in consumption for blueberries - particularly since the pandemic, as people are looking for the healthiest fruit and vegetables available.

"Blueberries are the perfect little snack, full of dietary fibre, vitamin C, vitamin K, manganese, and vital antioxidants," he says.

Blueberry season is traditionally from October to April. In cooler months blueberries are best kept at room temperature but at the height of summer they need to be refrigerated. Handle all fresh produce with care and wash before eating.