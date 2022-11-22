Canterbury firefighters attended three times as many structure fires in October

Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 - 13:33

Last month, firefighters in Canterbury attended three times as many structure fires as they have in previous months.

Canterbury Community Risk Manager, Dean Harker says the team is unsure why the numbers have increased so significantly.

"We attend house fires all year round but last month we were called out to an unprecedented number," says Dean.

This bad run of structure fires in Canterbury has mostly been due to overheating electricals, frayed cords, overloaded multiplugs, unattended cooking and careless disposal of ashes, cigarettes, and embers.

Heading into the festive season, Dean Harker wants to remind Cantabrians to be vigilant when it comes to home fire safety.

"We socialise more in the warmer weather, so if you are having friends and whanau round for dinner or a barbeque, make sure you are not leaving the cooking unattended," he says.

"Christmas is just around the corner and it’s about time to put up the tree. Before doing so, check the plugs from your lights aren’t damaged, the cords aren’t frayed, and you’re not overloading your multiplugs.

"This is also a timely reminder to check your smoke alarms and make sure you have an escape plan which you have practised," says Dean.

"Smoke alarms are essential for an early warning of fire - when you sleep you lose your sense of smell so it’s important you press the button to check they are working."

For more tips on how to stay fire safe this festive season, head to our website www.fireandemergency.nz.