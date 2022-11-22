Major transport project making headway in Peacocke - Hamilton City Council

Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 - 13:39

The next stage of the Southern Links transport network in Peacocke is about to start.

The project will provide a key connection from Peacockes Road in the east to Ohaupo Road in the west.

Downer NZ have been awarded the contract for this stage, which includes the next section of Whatukooruru Drive to Hall Road and upgrading a section of Peacockes Road.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said it’s exciting to see all the activity happening in Peacocke since securing funding via the Government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund more than four years ago.

"This is the fourth major contract we’ve awarded in partnership with central government to deliver on our housing outcomes in Peacocke," said Mayor Southgate.

The project is another milestone for Council that will deliver infrastructure in the right place and at the right time to enable the homes our growing city will need in the future."

Mayor Southgate said this project is about more than growing our city and a new road.

"Our approach to Peacocke is all about partnerships. Our partnerships with central government, tangata whenua and developers in the area has been critical to the success of the programme," said Mayor Southgate.

Whatukooruru is the name of a significant paa site within the Peacocke area which borders the new road. Council is in the final stages of transferring the historic reserve land to Waikato-Tainui.

Naming the road after the paa site was identified early by an iwi-council partnership as an opportunity to revive original place names that have a closer relationship to the whenua (land) and reflect the area’s history.

Peacocke is not only Hamilton's biggest investment in growth, it's also the city's biggest-ever investment in the environment.

Wetlands, habitat restoration and native plantings will provide recreation areas and green space along the new transport corridor as part of a wider Peacocke environmental programme that will see 15 heactares of gully restoration, around 30 wetland areas and over 100,000 new native plants.

This project will deliver around 1.3km of new transport corridor, pipes for water services, and essential services to enable new suburbs and homes. The road’s design supports Council’s Vision Zero target, prioritises public transport, and provides safer and more accessible streets for people walking and biking or travelling by bus or car.

The first stage of Whatukooruru Drive was built in 2021 as part of the new roundabout on Ohaupo Road (State Highway 3) to provide access to a new housing development. The remaining stage, from Hall Road to Ohaupo Road, is in the final stages of design and planning.

Work on this stage will begin in December this year and is due for completion by early 2025.