Inaugural sports memorabilia auction appeals to New Zealanders - Mowbray

Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 - 14:55

The name Mowbray has been synonymous with stamp and coin auctions for over 50 years.

Now the company is adding sporting memorabilia to its auction activity, and Managing Director and Auctioneer John Mowbray says ‘it feels like we have tapped into a rich vein of heritage right across the codes."

There are 146 lots in the online event which is being held on the evening of Tuesday 29th November. Online bidding is now open.

"To get almost 150 quality items on our first full auction venture in this space is unbelievable, but probably not surprising when you think of New Zealand as a sporting nation and the depth of passion people feel for their favourite sporting code. Add to that, the magnificent post-war spectacle that the 1950 Empire Games in Auckland is remembered as, and this country always punching above its weight at Olympic and Commonwealth Games, and we have a whole new pastime emerging involving heritage collectable items," John Mowbray says.

This auction list contains a unique gold medal of kiwi rower William Carroll won at the 1950 Empire Games in Auckland, a 1920s leather-bound autograph book containing signatures of 1928 All Blacks and Australian cricketers, 1930 British Lions and iconic aviator Sir Charles Kingsford Smith, as well as items from the outstanding 100-year heritage of the most famous family in New Zealand shooting, the Ballingers.

There are also a New Zealand Women’s Sevens jersey from the 2016 Rio Olympics, signed by the squad, including Shakira Baker, Kelly Brazier and Portia Woodman. This non match-worn item is in pristine condition and has a pre-auction estimate of $500.

John Mowbray says the auction is enhanced by the items on offer from the collection of renowned international Olympic administrator, the late Sir Tay Wilson. "His long service to several Olympics included being Chef de Mission in Los Angeles in 1984 and five years as secretary-general of the New Zealand Olympic Committee. His collection of pins and medallions from iconic events is outstanding," John says.

The first sporting auction follows Mowbray Collectables successful sale earlier this year of 1905 All Black Alex MacDonald’s personal memorabilia collection to a domestic client for more than $140,000.