Dunedin’s new kerbside contract a big step forward - Dunedin City Council

Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 - 15:54

The Dunedin City Council (DCC) and EnviroWaste have signed a milestone recycling and rubbish contract that will see the city take further steps toward reducing waste and carbon emissions.

DCC Group Manager Waste and Environment Solutions Chris Henderson says: "This contract will improve Dunedin’s whole waste system and support the city’s zero waste and zero carbon aspirations. Big strides will be made over the next couple of years."

The 10-year, $104 million contract will begin on 1 July 2023.

EnviroWaste services will include:

extended kerbside waste and recycling collection services to Berwick, Woodside, Henley, Pukehiki and Hoopers Inlet after mid-2023 from mid-2024, introduction of kerbside food and garden waste collection along with wheelie bin collection services for rubbish, replacing the current plastic rubbish bags construction and management of modern resource recovery facilities for improved recycling, reuse, and food scraps and garden waste composting management of the waste transfer stations at Waikouaiti, Middlemarch and Green Island improved options for recycling and reuse on rural ‘Skip Days’ after mid-2023 improved options for the student precinct recycling and rubbish collection expanded waste minimisation education.

Mr Henderson says the DCC had also hoped to introduce the food and garden waste kerbside collection in mid-2023, but international supply issues mean specialised collection vehicles will not be available until 2024.

"We know residents have been anticipating the new service and may be disappointed at the delay, but the new service will definitely be a big improvement and well worth the wait."

The new service will also include the option of a 140-litre combined bin for food and green waste, or a 25-litre food waste bin, both collected weekly.

This represents a change from the earlier proposal for separate food and green waste bins, collected fortnightly, and follows industry feedback, Mr Henderson says. Residents can still opt for a 240-litre bin for green waste, collected fortnightly, if they choose.

"In the meantime, to help the city reduce waste going to landfill, home composting is always the best option, and we’ll continue providing workshops for people to learn how," Mr Henderson says.

EnviroWaste General Manager - Customers and Sustainability Glen Jones, says: "We fully support Dunedin’s sustainability vision. We’ve been a part of the community and working with Dunedin City Council for over a decade and look forward to working together under this new contract to help preserve the environment for this generation and those to come.

"Our focus is to deliver services and solutions that make it easier for people to make more sustainable choices, to reduce waste and environmental impact through increased recycling and resource recovery. We’ll work with the DCC to develop new regional recycling infrastructure to handle high volume material streams close to home.

"We can’t wait to get started."