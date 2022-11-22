Sodden Coromandel Roads greet Beach Hop Festivalgoers - NZTA

Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 - 16:25

The Coromandel region has not escaped the recent wet weather that has lashed the country, and in the lead-up to Beach Hop contractors have worked overtime to ensure the roads are in suitable condition for the variety of vehicles that will descend on Whangamata this week.

Wet weather has led to contractors revising plans over the past week, says Cara Lauder, Waikato System Manager at Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

"The East Waikato team have made fantastic progress on their 50 lane kilometres chipseal programme around State Highway 25, however two recent sites further up the eastern side of the Peninsula have been affected by the weather. To ensure vehicles have safe conditions over the festival week contractors have been on site over the weekend and into this week to tidy things up.

"As well as this, a pavement rehabilitation site near Kaimarama was nearing completion, however the team may not be able to apply the final seal prior to Beach Hop. The Hikuai Bridge deck replacement project has also been hindered by the weather; while the deck replacement is completed, no surface has been applied to the new deck. A 10km/h temporary speed limit will apply over the new bridge deck.

"While this is unfortunate, we will hold work here until the festival has been completed. These sites will have temporary speed limits in place to minimise damage to surfaces and travelling vehicles.

"Once the Beach Hop festival is finished and visitors have returned home, contractors will be back out to repair these roads and seal them as required."

Visitors to Whangamata and the wider Coromandel region are advised to use the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) before departing for their destination. With live updates of planned and unplanned works, the map-based site is the best source of timely information regarding the condition and accessibility of the state highway network.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience while we complete this essential work to keep the state highway network safe, accessible and resilient.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiWaiBP

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)