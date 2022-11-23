All-electric households set to save 'thousands of dollars - new research

Wednesday, 23 November, 2022 - 06:15

New Zealand households that switch to fully electric appliances and transport will eventually save thousands of dollars a year, with the first benefits seen from as early as 2025, new research has found.

The Electricity Networks Association (ENA) commissioned economic consultancy Sapere to forecast the average New Zealand household’s total energy expenditure on a range of different scenarios through to 2040 based on the data the Climate Change Commission used in its modelling for the Government’s Emissions Reduction Plan.

ENA Chief Executive Graeme Peters said New Zealanders tend to split their energy consumption into two buckets - gas and electricity for our homes, and fuel for our vehicles. But it was important to look at energy consumption as a whole.

"As we rely more on electricity to power our daily lives, our monthly electricity bills are going to increase. However, this can be more than offset by a reduction in our gas and petrol costs," Graeme Peters said.

"Sapere’s analysis suggests that while the upfront costs of buying new electric appliances and an EV today make it more expensive to make the switch, the balance shifts as early as 2025.

"From that point on, including upfront purchase and finance costs, the annual energy spend of households that are all-electric is lower than those using fossil fuels, and that gap grows with every year."

Sapere’s analysis shows the year at which annualised savings are locked in. For example, if you were to transition your household in 2028, you could potentially save roughly $750 a year from that point

on for the lifetime of your electric appliances and EV when compared to fossil fuel equivalents. By 2040, the difference is more than $2000 a year.

These savings are only indicative, as future prices for gas, fuel or electricity cannot be predicted with any certainty. The Climate Change Commission’s modelling assumed wholesale electricity prices would stay under $100 per megawatt hour through to 2035 and fuel prices would only increase in line with the price of carbon.

Higher fuel prices, as already seen this year, result in greater savings for all-electric households as would EV prices dropping faster than is currently forecast (the model assumes price parity with petrol or diesel vehicles by 2033). On the flip side, higher interest rates would increase the cost of financing the transition to electricity and therefore reduce the potential savings, as would higher electricity prices.

"Regardless of variables like energy prices, there is going to be a crossover point this decade where going all-electric will begin to generate savings. For a lot of Kiwis, in time these savings will amount to thousands of dollars," Graeme Peters said.

"There is however an equity issue in play that needs to be considered. As it stands, wealthier households will be the first to benefit from energy savings as they can afford to buy EVs, which is where the major cost savings are going to be found. The upfront costs will be a barrier for a lot of New Zealanders, particularly until EVs drop in price and a second-hand market emerges."

Electricity lines companies are planning for the coming step change in electricity use with investment in the network already underway, but a lot more is needed.

"At the moment our regulatory system cannot easily accommodate the growth in network investment that’s needed. Boston Consulting Group recently estimated that lines companies will need to spend $46 billion by 2040. On an annual basis that is more than double the $955 million spent in 2021 on replacing or expanding our networks," Graeme Peters said.

"This will inevitably flow through to higher household electricity bills, which could be quite substantial for consumers in some regions. The good news is if we’re prepared to spend a bit more now we can be confident we will save more - financially and environmentally - in the long-term."