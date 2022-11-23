DWN partners with 'game-changing training provider'

Wednesday, 23 November, 2022 - 08:38

Dairy Women’s Network (DWN) today announces its new partnership with training organisation Agricademy and its brand Get Milking.

This partnership offers DWN members the opportunity to become a trainer for Get Milking’s dairy assistant and relief milking courses, to purchase online and on-farm training for staff and, in some cases, to become a Get Milking licensee.

DWN’s focus is on supporting farmers and utilising the vast experience of its members and what better way to do that than by connecting with Get Milking’s online and on-farm training.

Jules Benton, DWN CEO, says, "We’re excited about partnering with Agricademy, who listens to the needs of our members and understands what training is needed to ensure that we attract, retain and grow our people to meet the future needs and opportunities in our sector.

Agricademy estimates the dairy sector needs to train over 7500 new people each year, as well as retraining or upskilling a similar number of people to meet the changing needs of the industry.

Agricademy’s managing director Alister Shennan, says "Get Milking empowers people in rural areas to access training, and if interested, to become a trainer and/or licensee. This then leads to increases in the capability and productivity of staff, and contributes to the success of dairy farming businesses.

"We are really pleased to be partnering with DWN so their members can help co-create targeted and specialised training content for New Zealand’s dairy farmers, and some may choose to go on to become Get Milking trainers. We are also working with DWN to engage and recruit young New Zealanders to the industry- something we jointly believe is crucial for the future of a sector we love".

Jules Benton, DWN CEO, says, "together we can strengthen the capability and wellbeing of rural communities by changing the way online and on-farm training is progressed."

You can visit Agricademy at Fieldays on stand PB18. More details of courses, and training opportunities will be published on dwn.co.nz.