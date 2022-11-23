Kindness Collective’s Christmas Joy Store returns for families in need

Wednesday, 23 November, 2022 - 10:55

The season of giving can be a difficult time for families with nothing to give. As the cost of living continues to rise, many Kiwi parents will find themselves in this situation this year.

To ensure as many families as possible can experience the magic of Christmas, New Zealand charity Kindness Collective is bringing back its Christmas Joy Store.

From 28 November to 24 December, thousands of referred parents and caregivers will enter the Joy Store where they will choose from approximately 30,000 donated toys, ensuring their tamariki have presents to unwrap on Christmas morning.

Kindness Collective Founder and CEO Sarah Page says the Joy Store provides families with the gift of kindness and dignity of choice, which everyone deserves.

"For families living in poverty or who are rebuilding their lives from illness or family violence, Christmas isn’t always a time of joy. Every child deserves a magical Christmas, and every family deserves the dignity of choice, so we are pleased to be bringing the Christmas Joy Store back for another year."

In December 2021, the Joy Store opened its doors for the first time and was an instant success. The Kindness Collective worked with more than 30 organisations including social services, iwi organisations, public health services, schools and the NZ Police to provide a place for their most at-risk and vulnerable families to choose Christmas presents for their children.

This year, the Kindness Collective will provide toys and treats for at least 10,000 Kiwi kids (up from 6,000 last year). At least 1,500 families are expected to come through the store each week.

The running of the Joy Store is a huge operation that requires thousands of hours, donations, and more than 300 volunteers to make happen.

The Kindness Collective now faces the tall task of finding at least 20,000 toys to fill the Joy Store and is calling on the kind-hearted public for donations and new toys.

"We’re already experiencing unprecedented demand with thousands of families waiting to come through the Joy Store. We know the list of those in need is very long, so we’re doing everything we can to get as many toys as possible to keep the shelves stocked. We are grateful for every single donation," says Sarah Page.

How Kiwis can contribute:

Donate online - Help bring joy to a family this Christmas by making an online donation. Donations are used to purchase toys, food and other essentials at discounted rates through KC’s suppliers. Donate toys - Donate new toys and deliver to any Armstrong’s dealership around the country or bring to the Joy Store direct in Balmoral, Auckland. Email christmas@kindness.co.nz for the address.

Host a Giving Tree - Have your business, school or club host a Giving Tree and collect toys.

Sarah Page and the Kindness Collective board and team would like to thank the individuals and organisations who have already come on board to support the Joy Store. Particularly thank you to LEGO, Cadbury and Mattel for their generosity and kindness.

Imagery is available to download here.