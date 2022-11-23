Santa is coming to town - Napier City Council

Wednesday, 23 November, 2022 - 12:12

Santa Claus is coming to town so if you’re looking for a healthy dose of Christmas spirit this festive season, gather whÄnau and friends and head into Napier on Sunday, 4 December.

After last year’s parade was halted due to COVID restrictions, Santa says he is excited to return to Napier’s CBD and put smiles on the faces of people young and old.

"I always love visiting sunny Napier before the hard work really kicks in back in the North Pole with my hard-working elves," Santa says.

Napier Mayor, Kirsten Wise, says she’s looking forward to the Christmas festivities coming to Napier and seeing the floats, performers and of course, Santa, fill the city’s main streets.

"The parade showcases and celebrates our community's artistic talents and cultures, linking to the celebration of Christmas all around the world," Mayor Kirsten says.

The parade begins at 1pm at Clive Square then travels down Tennyson Street, into Hastings Street, right into Emerson Street before finishing at Memorial Square.

Santa will be joined by over 30 displays and floats plus pipe bands, the little red fire truck and mascots, including crowd favourites Minnie and Mickey Mouse, Dora the Explorer, Peppa Pig, and Paw Patrol pups plus many more.

Following the Parade, Adam and Megan from The Hits will MC a Christmas Fiesta at Memorial Square. An exciting line-up of entertainment will keep the whole family entertained, including a talented line-up of musicians, face painting, interactive bubble station, food vendors and other fun activities.

The Napier Christmas Parade is proudly supported by Harcourts Hawke’s Bay and NZME.