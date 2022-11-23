Smart Water and Reticulation works - Waitomo District Council

Wednesday, 23 November, 2022 - 16:32

Residents living in the Waikato region are being urged to prepare for coming season by looking at their water usage habits now and making lasting changes that could help when water conservation is needed most.

Waitomo District Council’s Three Waters Manager David Karrol says despite the heavy rainfall the Waitomo district has endured this year, it is predicted to be a dry hot summer, which means increased demand on water supply.

"Last summer our district reached Alert Level 4 for the first time in a while, with demand outstripping supply. This was particularly the case in MÅkau, where the population increases significantly during the summer season," he says.

"If we are more mindful of conserving our water even in the earlier stages of the dry season, it will help create habits that will make a difference when water conservation is needed most.

"We do not want a repeat of last summer with prolonged water restrictions, so if everyone can play their part by using water wisely, we can hopefully make a big difference."

Hamilton City Council’s City Waters Manager Maire Porter says demand has been increasing steadily for the past month, with indications that alert levels in the city may need to be implemented earlier than expected.

"Historical trends indicate that with improving weather, water use will only continue to increase throughout December and the following months.

"With the HSBC World Rugby Sevens and the FIFA World Cup coming to the region early next year too, we’re asking our communities to start thinking about water savings now so we can enjoy lower alert levels for as long as possible."

WaipÄ District Council’s Water Services Manager Martin Mould says even though alert levels

weren’t implemented in WaipÄ last summer, residents need to get into the mindset that

water savings should be a habit not an after-thought.

"It is over the summer period that we see people’s water use spike. Last summer we saw a

large increase over January, February and March, we want people to be mindful of how

much water they use and utilise the water saving tips."

About Smart Water and partnering Councils

The Smart Water Starts with you! sub-regional summer campaign aims to make long-term change to how we use water and is a joint venture between Hamilton City Council, WaipÄ District Council and Waitomo District Council.

Smart Water’s new and improved website has everyday water saving tips that can make an immediate difference to decreasing water consumption, including:

- Choose one water-saving tip that you will start doing and make it a permanent habit

- Keep pool cover on - on average, a 12ft pool loses 53 litres a day to evaporation - that’s the same as leaving your kitchen tap running full blast for over 8 minutes!

- When the pool is not in use, always use a pool cover to stop water evaporating. A pool cover also keeps bugs and leaves out and stops the sun turning the water green.

- Take your kids to your local public pool to cool down

- Keep a jug of water in the fridge so you don’t need to run the tap.

- Mulch your plants - this will stop 97% of water from evaporating. Use bark, grass clippings or pea straw.

- Water is going to be in demand - use it for the things that matter. Let your lawn go brown and use water for your veggies.

- You might take more frequent showers to stay cool but be mindful to keep them short.

- Collect rainwater from your roof and use it on your plants.

- Raise lawnmower blade up a notch - grass can survive the heat better when its longer.

- Rinse feet before getting into a pool. Water will stay cleaner and require less chemicals.

Smart Water has an e-newsletter to let you know when your alert level changes. Sign up at smartwater.org.nz/subscribe. For water saving tips go to smartwater.org.nz