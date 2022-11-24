'Plenty to celebrate' in Taupo District Council annual dog control report

Thursday, 24 November, 2022 - 08:38

More than 150 dogs rehomed and a dog registration rate of 98.2 per cent are just some of the highlights in the latest TaupÅ District Council annual dog control report.

Compliance and regulatory manager Ross McDonald presented the report for the 2021/22 financial year (1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022) to council last week.

"Our compliance officers continue to build great relationships with our community and this is

shown by a decrease in criticism and a rise in support in areas such as social media pages," he said.

"Through positive interactions we are able to support our community and offer information and advice in regards to animal control and promote the benefits of compliance."

The key objectives in TaupÅ District Council’s Dog Control Policy are to provide for exercise and recreational needs of dogs and their owners, minimise the fear of dogs attacking or intimidating people, avoid danger from uncontrolled dogs entering children’s play areas, minimise danger, distress and nuisance caused by dogs, and have all dogs registered and microchipped.

"Dog registration for the 2021/22 year was completed at 98.2 per cent of known dogs in the district. Considering the strain put on our community by Covid-19, this should be considered a successful

registration period. We did not apply penalty rates due to the difficulties people faced during the pandemic."

The report was also an opportunity to acknowledge the work the TaupÅ District Council compliance team has done to ensure all dogs have a chance to live a happy and healthy life.

"The work they do is anything but easy and even more challenging for the team due to the number of dogs that continue to come into our care," Mr McDonald said in the report.

"In every case where we have dogs that are found roaming and unregistered, abandoned or surrendered due to owners unable to cope, we make every effort possible to ensure they have the opportunity to be adopted. In this financial year we rehomed more than 150 dogs.

"Our success is due to our people and in particular the relentless efforts of our pound keeper Taylor

Hori. Through Taylor’s commitment to his work, and of course the team as a whole, we have had

amazing success in reuniting dogs with their owners or adopting dogs nationwide.

"We work closely with our community and rescue groups as well as utilising our official Facebook page TaupÅ District Adopt a Dog to find as many suitable homes as possible. We ensure that we capture great pictures along with a narrative of our dogs that communicates their personality and needs. This captures attention and inspires people to consider a rescue dog as a pet."

You can read the full report online at www.taupodc.govt.nz/animalmanagement.