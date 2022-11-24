'Discover New Plymouth's hidden beauty' on Oxfam Trailwalker revamped route

Thursday, 24 November, 2022 - 10:06

Get your boots and your bladder ready; and discover some of New Plymouth district’s hidden gems on the revamped route for the Oxfam Trailwalker 2023.

Entries are now open for the 11-12 March event with organisers switching things up by reversing the courses so those who tackle the 50-kilometre route will experiences scenes previous participants have missed out on.

Teams taking on the 100km route will have completely different 180-degree views.

A few extra special sections have been added along the way to keep things interesting, without too many extra hills.

The trail covers a some of the best walkways and trails in and around New Plymouth, as well as iconic Taranaki landscape and attractions including Te Henui, Huatoki, Mangati and Waiwhakaiho rivers, Herekawe Walkway and the famous Coastal Walkway.

Participants will also experience diverse and spectacular scenes including, beaches, bush, farm, cityscapes, Pukekura Park, Tupare Gardens and the stunning Lake Mangamahoe.

NPDC is a host partner for the annual charity walk, which is being held in Taranaki for the third consecutive year. It regularly attracts around 300 four-person teams to raise funds for Oxfam its efforts in Aotearoa to combat poverty and injustice.

"Not only is Trailwalker raising funds for a great cause but also a chance to showcase our beautiful district to those taking part," says NPDC Group Manager Community and Customer Services Teresa Turner.

"It also boosts our local economy with hundreds of people in town to compete or to support participants, who eat at local restaurants, shop locally or require local services." Head to Oxfam Trailwalker 2023 to sign up a team and route information. Entries close in January.