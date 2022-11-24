ISNZ appoints Guy Pascoe as new Chief Executive

Thursday, 24 November, 2022 - 10:22

Independent Schools of New Zealand (ISNZ) is delighted to announce the appointment of Guy Pascoe to the position of Chief Executive of ISNZ, effective 1 January 2023.

Guy is currently the Deputy Chief Executive of ISNZ. Guy has developed an excellent understanding of the organisation and the independent school sector, its strengths, and challenges. Guy presented an exciting vision for taking ISNZ and its member schools forward.

Prior to joining ISNZ Guy held senior roles in the university, Private Training Establishment (PTE) and school sectors, and he brings extensive experience in education, business, and strategy. His experience includes working as the Education Sector Manager at Wellington’s Regional Economic Development Agency and playing a lead role in the establishment of Le Cordon Bleu in New Zealand where he was the inaugural Director of International Business and Business Development.

He has an excellent understanding of membership associations having lead Education Wellington International for four years and serving as Deputy Chair on the Schools International Education Business Association.

In his early career Guy worked as a teacher in Japan, England, and Honduras, and as an environmental educator in Canada. He has an excellent knowledge of the Independent School sector, having previously been Director for International Services at Scots College.

Guy grew up in Christchurch and was educated at Christ’s College. In his spare time, Guy enjoys spending time outdoors with his family and friends.

The ISNZCT Board would like to acknowledge the dedicated service Deborah James has given to ISNZ over many years. Deborah has been instrumental in the success of the organisation and to the profile and reach of the independent school sector both nationally and internationally. ISNZ is delighted that a transitionary connection will remain, with Deborah agreeing to act as an advisor to the ISNZ Chief Executive for a fixed term during 2023.