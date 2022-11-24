Greater Wellington introduces Te Tiriti o Waitangi Komiti

Thursday, 24 November, 2022 - 10:30

Greater Wellington introduced a new Te Tiriti o Waitangi Komiti as part of its committee structure and chair announcements at a Council meeting today.

Councillor Daran Ponter, Chair of Greater Wellington, said Te Tiriti o Waitangi Komiti will help build genuine and enduring relationships focused on results for the region and mana whenua.

"In the last triennium we signed new partnership agreements with our iwi partners, that was the first step on the Poutama. Putting this Komiti in place is about taking the next step and ensuring we get good outcomes for mana whenua as we prepare the region for the legislative, climate and economic change on our doorstep.

Hikitia Ropata, Chair of Te Tiriti o Waitangi Komiti, said it was a bold and necessary step which would align Greater Wellington with conversations and issues across Central Government as well as those at grass-roots hapu and iwi level.

"Te Tiriti o Waitangi Komiti will elevate the way in which we honour our commitments, obligations and responsibilities to mana whenua and MÄori and the various legislation that Greater Wellington operates under.

"Much like our efforts on climate change, Te Tiriti o Waitangi Komiti aims to influence all of our thinking and decision making as a council so Te Ao MÄori, Tikanga and MÄtauranaga MÄori are built in from the start rather than afterthoughts," said Cr Ropata.

Councillor Daran Ponter said the overall committee structure and advisory bodies built upon the success of the previous triennium and reflected the unique role Greater Wellington needs to play across the region going forward.

"Greater Wellington is often seen as an eclectic organisation but this structure recognises the environment and climate at the heart of everything we do. As a regional council we are the environment protection authority, public transport agency, the river control authority, bulk water provider, the park ranger, pest controller, harbour master, major infrastructure provider, and the port owner".

"We’re charged with taking a regional focus: regional spatial planning, the priority of regional transport projects, advocating for the region and setting climate targets.

"Our success across these areas will only be possible through our partnership with iwi, stronger collaboration with territorial authorities and stakeholders and a deeper understanding of the make up of our region.

"With nearly three quarters of our region being rural, Greater Wellington must double down on our understanding of the challenges facing the rural sector and how climate change and environmental outcomes can be achieved for all parts of the region," said Cr Ponter.