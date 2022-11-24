Cystic Fibrosis Christmas Tree festival kicks off at Wellington Airport

Thursday, 24 November, 2022 - 11:26

A forest of Christmas trees has sprouted in the Wellington Airport terminal to help families living with cystic fibrosis (CF).

Over 50 generous businesses, community groups and individuals have sponsored a tree as part of the annual Cystic Fibrosis Christmas Tree Festival.

CF is the most common life-threatening genetic condition affecting Kiwis, with more than 540 people living with CF in New Zealand.

Life with CF can be especially tough on families at Christmas with some juggling extra treatment and unplanned hospital stays. They endure a life-long and demanding daily regime of lung clearance and medication, together with regular medical check-ups, hospitalisations, and in some cases lung transplantation.

Funds raised by the Christmas Tree Festival will help Cystic Fibrosis NZ (CFNZ) continue to provide practical, emotional, and physical support to the CF community, when, where and how they need it through:

Hospital parking vouchers or help with travel to and from hospital, keeping families together at this crucial time. Support with essential costs to help with food, power, and grocery bills. Breath4CF physical exercise grants support lung health, helping people with CF manage their condition through exercise.

Lisa Burns, Chief Executive at Cystic Fibrosis NZ says: "CF is a condition for whole of life, and CFNZ is here to support our families through every stage. Coping with CF isn’t easy, especially at Christmas which can cause a lot of financial stress for families. The money raised by this festival will make a real difference for a lot of people who really need an extra hand this Christmas.

"We are truly grateful for the continued support from Wellington Airport, and every returning and new sponsor. Thank you for making this festival possible."

Jo Maxwell, Manager Brand and Sponsorship at Wellington Airport says: "This is always a highlight of the year for Wellington Airport.

"We’re proud to have run this festival for eight years now, helping support families who have tougher lives than most people realise."

Wellington Airport is once again providing a $10,000 advertising package for the first placed tree as judged by a local artist. The public can also vote for the ‘People’s Choice’ category with the winner receiving a $5,000 advertising package.

Every vote cast goes in the draw to win a $500 shopping spree, and kids can win a $250 prize pack by designing their own tree.

Previous festivals have raised around $30,000 to support the work of Cystic Fibrosis NZ. A full list of sponsors is below.