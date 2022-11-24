Communication boards at more of our playgrounds - Gisborne District Council

Thursday, 24 November, 2022 - 12:58

More core boards/kupu atua have been put up at playgrounds around our region.

The large boards offer another way to communicate for our non-verbal children by having pictures beside 60 core words of our everyday vocabulary.

The user can point to the symbols and thereby share their message.

The boards in te reo MÄori and English are now up at;

Hauora TairÄwhiti Playground

Lions Junior Cycle Park

Adventure Playground

Te Karaka playground

Patutahi playground.

A further five are about to be installed in playgrounds along the East Coast.

Council Liveable Communities Director Michele Frey says these core boards help set an inclusive tone for our community.

"We are so happy to have five more core boards up in our region’s playgrounds. This brings the total in TairÄwhiti to six after one went up at the Botanical Gardens in May.

"We’ve heard how they make a big difference to anyone who communicates non-verbally. Our parks are here for all of us to enjoy and are such an important part of growing up in this community.

"We thank the Ministry of Education for this initiative, for funding them in our area, and to help make communication easier for anyone who is non-verbal."

The core boards include a QR-code, so anyone can scan the code and take an image with them either to print or keep using on their phone.

This is an innovative initiative of the MoE Learning Support team, who worked in collaboration with different members of our community, in particular whÄnau and educators of tamariki who use core boards as part of everyday life. Trust TairÄwhiti also funded $10,000 towards the project.