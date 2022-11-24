Slam dunk for four Kapiti primary schools - Kapiti Coast District Council

Thursday, 24 November, 2022 - 15:16

Four schools are celebrating slam dunks for their pupils this week, following the installation of new adjustable basketball hoops thanks to over $38,000 in funding from Pub Charity.

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Rito, Paraparaumu, Kapakapanui and Paekākāriki primary schools have all received two new hoops each.

Kāpiti Basketball Association, Kāpiti Coast District Council, Basketball New Zealand and Ngāti Raukawa Basketball worked in partnership to apply for the funding to deliver the hoops as part of the Hoops in Schools programme.

"Hoops in Schools is a national programme run by Basketball New Zealand that brings schools, funders, basketball associations and basketball providers together to deliver fit-for-purpose hoops in schools for young people to enjoy," says Rebecca Rolls, School Sports Coordinator for Council.

"There are so many benefits of having quality sports equipment available for use in schools - it promotes exercise and fitness, creates a safe and fun space for socialising, and fosters a sense of community."

To celebrate the new equipment, special guests from the Tall Blacks basketball team visited each school on Thursday to share some tips, tricks and gifts with the students.

Paraparaumu School Principal Steven Caldwell was delighted to get the news the donated hoops - and some basketball pros - were on the way.

"We have managed to mark out a full-size basketball court and the hoops were installed a week ago. The students have loved them and they are being used consistently at break times by all ages," says Mr Caldwell.

"The adjustable hoop height design means we can lower one hoop so it can be used by our younger students. After school and in the weekends students from other schools come in and use the hoops, which is fantastic.

"There is nothing like this in our local area of Paraparaumu. They are an asset to our school and the surrounding neighbourhood."