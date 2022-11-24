Free webinar to raise awareness on gender and family violence

Thursday, 24 November, 2022 - 15:29

Specialist family violence response training service, Shine RESPOND is providing a free webinar on Wednesday, 30 November from 4.30-5.30pm to create a better understanding and awareness around family violence for community groups and non-profit organisations.

The webinar will focus on an Intersectional approach to family violence and will be hosted by Shine RESPOND’s highly regarded professional facilitators as part of the annual Global 16 Days of Activism.

The initiative runs every year from the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25 to Human Rights Day on December 10.

One-in-three women in New Zealand experiences physical or sexual violence from an intimate partner in their lifetime. According to the Police, two-thirds of serious assaults- are family harm-related. On average, nine women are killed every year by a partner or ex-partner.

Shine Family Violence Education Team Leader Margaret Fitzgibbon encourages community groups and non-profit organisations to register for the free webinar.

"This webinar is an introduction to how to better understand the complexity of family violence and how to respond empathetically. It’s a great opportunity for teams to raise their awareness around family violence and how different forms of inequality and oppression intersect with gender, and entrap women in relationships with people who use coercive control.

"It will focus on how gendered stereotypes and social inequities like colonisation, racism, and ableism cause greater gender inequality and violence against women," says Margaret Fitzgibbon.

People can register by clicking on this link: Register - Violence against Women: Gender and Family Violence Webinar (https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/c322bb2469f34fd1acc58cdb110ef5d0) or by emailing Shine RESPOND’s Training Administrator Sophie: sophieb@2shine.org.nz. Participants will receive a Zoom link after registering.

