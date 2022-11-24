Rainbow Run to kick start Summerdaze events programme - QLDC

Thursday, 24 November, 2022 - 16:22

This weekend’s Night ‘n Day Rainbow Runs in WÄnaka and Frankton will officially launch this year’s Summerdaze programme of fun events organised or supported by Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC).

QLDC Community Partnerships Manager Marie Day said the aim was to encourage local residents and visitors to come together and enjoy the summer months with a series of wellbeing events all designed to connect communities, celebrate neighbourhoods and create opportunities to enjoy the outdoors.

"We’re delighted to bring Summerdaze back to the district for a third year. The programme runs until April and will include a broad mix of community events including waterfront games, our pop-up library and much loved Teddy Bears Picnics coming hot on the heels of the Rainbow Runs," she said.

QLDC and Sport Central will both be at the events taking place at Eely Point in WÄnaka tomorrow evening and Frankton Reserve on Saturday morning. They’ll be bringing along extra activities including hunger ball, zorbs and inflatables along with a play trailer packed with games equipment for all ages.

Sport Central Community Sport Advisor Tiny Carruthers is excited to have the Rainbow Run back on the event calendar.

"What better way to say hello to summer than a 5km fun run or walk while being colour-bombed by five different corn starch stations! I challenge friends, family and flatmates to get together, dress up in black or white and have a blast," he said.

"The local fire brigade will be on hand to douse participants near the start of the run to make the colours stick better, and we have folk from our loyal sponsors Jennian Homes, Ray White Real Estate, Forsyth Barr and Health 2000 joining QLDC in staffing the stations."

"Huge thanks to Te Hau Toka Southern Lakes Wellbeing too for funding the Rainbow Runs and supporting the whole Summerdaze programme. Volunteers from M!NT, Kahu Youth and the WÄnaka Cubs will also be helping to make tomorrow’s first event a fun day out so drop by to watch and grab something to eat or drink even if you’re not taking part."

Night ‘n Day Marketing Manager Monica Micek said there should be a great party atmosphere.

"We’ve sponsored the Rainbow Runs for many years and love to see people getting active and having fun. It’s also great to interact with our customers and share an ice cream with them!"

Anyone wanting more information about the Rainbow Runs and Summerdaze events, including dates and locations for pop-up activities on both sides of the Crown Range, should follow

@QLDCSportRec on Facebook or visit www.qldc.govt.nz/summerdaze.