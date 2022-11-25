Update on Sophia Street Parking Building

Friday, 25 November, 2022 - 09:02

The majority of the Sophia Street Parking Building has reopened following the recent inspection.

The majority of the building, aside from the roof top level, reopened to vehicles this morning. The closure of the top floor, which has about 70 parks, will remain in place until further notice while investigations continue. Parking through the rest of the building, as well as pedestrian and lift access to Stafford Street will still be available during this period.

To help mitigate the reduction in parks, changes have been made to adjacent Bank Street to allow free parking for two hours over the Christmas and New Year period. New wayfinding signage will be put in place to guide people to nearby alternative parks.

The decision was made following the recent major maintenance inspection of the structure.

Group Manager Infrastructure, Andrew Dixon acknowledged that it was an unfortunate time of the year, but the safety of users was paramount.

There are a number of alternative parks around the CBD which offer short, long and medium term parking options. These include:

-Surface parks adjacent to Sophia St parking building. Free this weekend, no time limit.

-Bank Street Free P120 street parks.

-The Terrace, above Kathmandu/Cotton On. Free P120 parks

-Library Car Park, Pay and display, no time limit.

-Cains Terrace, Pay and display, no time limit.

-Landing Services, Pay and display, no time limit.

-Wilson Parking Stafford Mall. Pay by plate, no time limit.

-Stafford Street, P30 and P60 Parking, Free

-Street Parks around CBD. Pay by meter, time limits posted.

You can also use the Pay My Park app to pay for any pay and display and metered parking throughout the CBD. For more information about parking in Timaru, visit timaru.govt.nz/parking