New game to help Kiwis adapt to sea level rise - NIWA

Friday, 25 November, 2022 - 09:39

A new online game is being used to help New Zealanders think about how they might adapt to rising sea levels.

My Coastal Futures takes players on a journey to make decisions about a coastal property as sea levels rise over 100 years.

By applying their understanding of climate change, identifying what is important to them, and assessing their community’s risk and resilience, players are given choices about what actions to take. They can explore adaptation options while considering cost, ease, timeliness, and limitations.

The game is being released for free by NIWA, along with a new package of teaching resources titled Science to respond to our changing climate: teaching climate adaptation . These step students through NIWA’s climate adaptation toolbox, which helps people find out about the changing climate, what it might mean for them and what they can do about it.

NIWA social scientist Dr Paula Blackett says the game allows a complex problem such as climate change be broken down into a relatable experience.

"The game is fun, easy to play and accessible. It’s taken an abstract concept and turned it into something more relatable. We want the game to be a learning tool for what people on the coast will be facing over the next century - people learn best by getting amongst it and carefully planned action is going to be one of the main ways we tackle sea level rise and climate change adaptation," said Dr Blackett.

The game was recently demoed at Auckland’s Devonport Gallery and the Auckland Maritime Museum for the Auckland Climate Festival that ran through October.

Developed in partnership with Hum Interactive and AR Geo Games, My Coastal Futures was based on a physical sea level rise game developed a few years ago by NIWA.

The game can be played at https://mycoastalfutures.niwa.co.nz/.