EIT IDEAschool screen production students' talent hits the big screen

Friday, 25 November, 2022 - 11:19

The talent of screen production students at EIT|Te PÅ«kenga IDEAschool hit the big screen as part of End of Year Celebrations.

The screening, held at MTG Napier on Monday night (November 21), featured short films, commercials and documentaries created by screen students of all levels, for students, staff, whÄnau and the wider community to enjoy.

Svetlana Eliason, Screen Production Programme Coordinator at IDEAschool, says the quality of work on display was incredible.

Max Sharp, in his final year of the Bachelor of Creative Practice [Screen Production], says he was proud of everything they had all achieved this year.

"I was both excited and nervous of how people would react. And I was happy to hear the applause at the end."

He not only acted in his film ‘Magnum Opus’, but was the director, editor, and scriptwriter. EIT|Te PÅ«kenga IDEAschool music student Alex Fraser was the lead actor and together with his band, Lightning Strike, contributed to the soundtrack.

"Balancing four types of artistry and packaging it all into one story was a huge highlight of my life and embodied the very reasons I've always considered film to be humanity's greatest invention," Max says.

"I’m happy that I was able to end on a high and create a film that I believe has strong real world meaning, with strong performances from the actors and something that people of most ages can enjoy."

First year Bachelor of Creative Practice [Screen Production] student, Harry Lawson, featured in a number of productions.

Seeing his work on the big screen, in front of an audience, made him proud.

"If I could tell younger me that I would ever see anything of mine on the big screen, I don’t think I would have believed it. And even to see my face in other people’s work."

"Going from a school where I had to compete with thousands of students, to a small class, has been a much more personable experience and I’m all the better for it. It feels very personable, and I can talk to the tutors about anything." ‘

The Crossing’, the only animated short film of the evening, was created by final year Bachelor of Creative Practice [Screen Production] student Grant Hanson.

The film centred around a hedgehog making its journey back home, across a road.

"I’d just seen a lot of animal carcasses on the road, and I thought why not make a story of a hedgehog that’s trying to get home, and instead of him dying, he actually gets home."

However, the 21-year-old had previously never used animation software before.

"Every year, I’ve tried to learn something new and push myself in some way. It was very different to what I’ve done in the past, but I had the support of my tutors."

Acting Head of IDEAschool, Cherie Freeman, says: "Congratulations to the staff and students on an excellent end of year festival. EIT | Te Pukenga are proud to offer Screen Production as part of IDEAschool. Screen production is a growth industry throughout New Zealand with high demand for our graduates. I would personally like to wish them all the best in their future endeavours and look forward to seeing them all again on the big screen."

The screening was the first of four events to be held this week as part of EIT|Te PÅ«kenga IDEAschool End of Year Celebrations to showcase their best in fashion, art, design, music and screen production.