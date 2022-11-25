Celebration of music at EIT|Te Pukenga showcase of student work

Friday, 25 November, 2022 - 11:21

A medley of original works, from pop and soul to hip hop and heavy metal, by music students at EIT|Te PÅ«kenga IDEAschool was put on display as part of a showcase event this week.

The showcase, held at the MTG Napier on Tuesday (22 November), was the second of four events to be held as part of End of Year Celebrations for the IDEAschool, with screen production, fashion and art and design shows as well.

Sarah Terry, Programme Coordinator, Music, at IDEAschool, says the evening was a celebration and highlighted each students’ unique musical voice.

"This is what happens when a group of really different people come together to form a whÄnau, and we are so proud of how everyone’s grown over the last three years.

"The music department has a strong culture of aroha and support and there have been some long lasting bonds that will continue for a long time."

NZ Diploma in Music [Level 5] students Stuart Fraser, Simon Grundy and Mike Smith performed as part of Rugged Mix - an unlikely bunch who hope to provide a thought-provoking experience.

Second year Bachelor of Creative Practice [Music] students Jakob Dobson, Kalib Walsh (Kake), Julian Tabat, Damon Kleinschmidt, and Nick Castles each performed a collection of songs.

Third year students Turei Kire (Tureikura), Te Hihiko Edwards, Richmond Palleson, Connor Elliot (King Kong) and Brendon Topp (deathrune) also performed individually. Sebastian Woodham-Budge, also in his third year, mixed the evening.

Sarah (vocals), along with Music Lecturers Winston Pitt (vocals), Tom Pierard (drums), Svetlana Eliason (bass) and Chris Beernink (bass) closed out the evening.

Julian, a pop and indie singer-songwriter, enjoyed having the opportunity to perform three original songs he created during the year - about love and youth party culture.

"Everyone has been super supportive, and I’ve learnt a lot of useful things. It’s been really great connecting creatively with other likeminded people and seeing what can come out of that," the 20-year-old says.

Turei’s (NgÄti Kahungunu, NgÄti Porou and Waikato-Tainui) final performance was of two traditional kapa haka compositions, reimagined in a live performance setting. He performed on stage with members of NgÄti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga Kapa Haka.

"I think for all the performers, the evening was a liberating experience and a testament to us enduring the trials and uncertainty of COVID-19, and the support we received from the lecturers."

Having now finished his degree, he and a few other graduates are contemplating completing the Te Hono ki Toi (Poutiri-Ä-rangi) | Bachelor of Professional Creative Practice (Honours).

"We just want to continue mastering our craft," the 26-year-old says.

Acting Head of IDEAschool Cherie Freeman says she’s had the pleasure of observing these students develop their individual and collective music style throughout the year.

"Their confidence has grown alongside their talent and it’s encouraging to hear that some students are considering furthering their studies by continuing onto the Honours programme."