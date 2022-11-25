Feedback sought on safety work at high-risk Whatawhata intersection - NZTA

Friday, 25 November, 2022 - 13:25

A community calling for improvements to a high-risk intersection, can now have its say on Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s proposal to construct a roundabout where State Highway 23 and State Highway 39 meet in Whatawhata.

Consultation is now open on the project, which recommends the current intersection be replaced with a roundabout to increase safety and reduce crashes.

The intersection has been identified as high-risk due to the large number of crashes over the years. From 2015 to 2022 the site saw 33 recorded crashes, three of which caused serious injuries.

Waka Kotahi Regional Manager of Infrastructure Delivery, Jo Wilton, says there are several safety issues at this intersection, including the road layout. There are also an increasing number of heavy trucks through here and more traffic in general.

"The community has been asking for change at this site for a number of years and we are pleased to be at a point where we can now share our proposal with them.

"We think a roundabout is the best approach to improving safety at this intersection, but we want community feedback on this to see if it has support, or if there are other ideas and alternatives we need to consider at this early stage."

People can have their say by attending a public drop-in session outside the Village Café on Saturday 10 December from 10am to 1pm and/or email feedback to waikato.projects@nzta.govt.nz

Submissions close at 5pm on Friday 23 December 2022.

Ms Wilton said benefits of this project included greater safety for all road users, improved pedestrian access and upgraded stormwater management.

Subject to funding, construction on this $8 million project could start in mid-2023.

The safety improvements are being delivered as part of Road to Zero, New Zealand’s road safety strategy.

More information on the project can be found here: nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh23-sh39-intersection-safety-improvements