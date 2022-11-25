Tararua District Council 'locates mystery leak in Dannevirke'

Friday, 25 November, 2022 - 16:01

Tararua District Council has been monitoring and working on a water leak near the railway crossing by Stanley Street (State Highway 2) and Stairs Road intersection in Dannevirke.

Council testing prior to September 2022 confirmed the water was stormwater flowing from the rail corridor. This changed in early September when the first positive test for chlorine was received, indicating treated water was now included, and the water flow increased. With treated water now confirmed, a search for the source of the leak commenced and water testing continued. Attempts to use acoustic testing to locate the leak proved difficult due to traffic noise on the highway.

Through a series of ground penetrating radar surveys and ground excavations to locate and inspect old pipes, some of which were not recorded accurately in Council information, it has been established there is a leak in a pipe that runs in the Kiwi Rail corridor. Due to the dangers of working within the rail corridor, Council has assessed the best remedy is to reline the existing pipe.

Specialist contractors have been engaged to undertake the relining work, which is expected to be completed within the first half of December. In the meantime, Tararua Alliance staff have completed preparatory work, including the installation of new valves to enable the pipe to be isolated for the repairs. Staff have also been engaging with stakeholders such as Kiwi Rail and Waka Kotahi - NZ Transport Agency to ensure all necessary permits and approvals are in place.

"Leaks such as this often prove difficult to locate due to a lack of accuracy in Council records for water, wastewater and stormwater" says Chris Chapman, Group Manager Infrastructure at Tararua District Council. "Historic record keeping was simply not as accurate as it is today". "Indications are that the vast majority of the water flowing from this area has been ground water for some time, but that a leak from a water supply pipe was contributing to this, and was confirmed in September", says Chapman. "Council will continue to monitor the site after repairs are completed, including testing any on-going water flows".