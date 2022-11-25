Council votes to continue equal pay - Selwyn District Council

Friday, 25 November, 2022 - 16:46

At its first regular meeting of the new triennium the Council confirmed its split of the pay for Councillors for the year.

The Remuneration Authority sets the pay for elected members in New Zealand and for councils it does this by providing each council with a pool of funds for the council to divide up between members as it suits each council’s situation.

The Councillors confirmed an equal split of its pool of funds between Councillors, with a higher pay rate for the Deputy Mayor, reflecting the increased responsibilities of the role. The Council agreed to remuneration of $65,344 a year to the Deputy Mayor and $54,453 to all other elected members.

The Remuneration Authority reviews councils pay rates annually.

Support confirmed for community groups

The Council agreed $7900 in funding for a range of volunteer community groups and to support activities strengthening community and allowing residents to represent Selwyn at a regional or national level.

The Councillors granted funding from ward discretionary funds to seven community groups or individuals, ranging from funding to attend school and sport national competitions including softball and touch rugby, to leadership development and supporting volunteers to run popular dance and kapa haka classes.

Way forward for District Plan hearings confirmed

The Council agreed its process for appointing commissioners to the remaining hearings on the Proposed District Plan, and to hearings on variations to the Proposed District Plan and to the relevant private plan changes relating to new housing density requirements.

It confirmed an independent hearings panel will be used for the hearings on variations to the Proposed District Plan and to the relevant private plan changes with no current or former Councillors to sit on the panel. The Council will receive and decide on recommendations from the hearings panel.

It also confirmed that the Council’s preference is to fill vacancies on the current Proposed District Plan hearings panel with sitting Councillors for hearings in April and May.

Note: Full reports can be found in the Council meeting Agenda at:

https://www.selwyn.govt.nz/__data/assets/pdf_file/0004/1323733/PUBLIC-Agenda-Council-23-November-2022.pdf