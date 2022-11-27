Round the Bays goes the distance for thousands of primary school pupils

Sunday, 27 November, 2022 - 13:04

Thousands of Auckland primary school children will have a chance to interact with One New Zealand Warriors players past and present to learn about hauora, thanks to funding from Round the Bays. New Zealand’s largest fun run has named the Warriors Community Foundation as the recipient of this year’s Youth Sports Fund, gifting $10,000 for its Prepare to Perform programme.

The iconic Kiwi fun run celebrated 50 years in 2022 with the launch of a $50,000 Youth Sports Fund over five years, to enhance young people’s health and fitness ambitions.

"This much-anticipated event brings Kiwis together, helping the thousands who take part fulfil their fitness goals, and the Warriors Community Foundation epitomises what Round the Bays stands for - fun and fitness for all," Vanessa Fleming, Round the Bays event manager, says.

"The Prepare to Perform programme encourages children of all abilities to be active and it has a real impact in Auckland communities. We are excited to see some of the pupils they help, take part in Round the Bays in March."

The Prepare to Perform Programme was created to introduce children to the importance of nutrition, sleep and hydration - the cornerstone of everyday wellbeing - in a fun, interactive presentation, Lincoln Jefferson, Warriors Community Foundation CEO, says.

"The Round the Bays Youth Sports Fund will enable the foundation to reach approximately 7,000 more tamariki and rangatahi, across TÄmaki Makaurau with our wellbeing programme. That means we can add another 15 school visits next year."

For the year ended March 2022, the programme was delivered to 9335 pupils in 40 schools, meaning the fund will boost this outreach by more than a third.

Round the Bays 2023 will be held on Sunday, March 5, and is open to all ages, with people wanting to achieve personal best times through to work teams to walkers in fancy dress.

The first Round the Bays had 792 registered participants and is now New Zealand’s largest fun run with tens of thousands of people taking part in the 8.4km course that starts in the city and follows the WaitemÄta Harbour through to Vellenoweth Green at St Heliers.

This year participants can choose to do it their way - either being a part of the fun atmosphere and stunning scenery of TÄmaki Drive, or from wherever they are using the Round the Bays virtual app. Round the Bays has also launched the first-ever Under Armour Elite Category for 2023, for those who can complete 8.4km in under 36 minutes, and take a spot in the Round the Bays Hall of Fame.

Round the Bays

Sunday, March 5, 2023: Walk, jog or run 8.4km

Supersaver entries open until midnight November 30, 2022:

Adults $35 Children (5-15) $20 Infant (0-4) $5 Family packages from $90

To enter, head to: roundthebays.co.nz