Angel Delivery partners with Wellington City Mission

Monday, 28 November, 2022 - 10:22

Wellington City Mission and leading food gifting service Angel Delivery are teaming up to ensure that meals, care, and dignity are offered to families in need this festive season.

Angel Delivery, which provides the practical option of sending gourmet handmade family meals to people as a gift of love and care, will this month launch a campaign to match sales of its Christmas Care Packages with free, family-sized, ready-to-enjoy meals donated to the City Mission’s Social Supermarket, at no extra cost to the customer. They’re hoping to donate upwards of 350 meals to people in need.

Wellington City Mission opened the Social Supermarket in 2021 to give those dealing with food insecurity a dignity-enhancing experience when accessing food support. It gives those struggling to make ends meet the opportunity for a normal grocery shopping trip where they can fill their trolley with respect, dignity and, most importantly, no judgement. Kath Bier from the Wellington City Mission says they help around 350 people every month, but that number is climbing as basic living costs increase.

"We want to give our best to those who are finding life hard, and for those struggling, Christmas only accentuates the gap between what they have and what others have.

"During the Omicron outbreak, we experienced a 400 per cent increase in demand for the social supermarket service. The cost of living crisis impacts all of us, but not evenly, so those who already have it tough already are feeling the impact the most. We’re seeing more and more people simply unable to make ends meet," she says.

The Mission’s social workers also provide a wrap-around service to support shoppers at the Social Supermarket, including counselling, budgeting and financial advice. People using the facility are allocated points depending on their situation and use these points to fill their trolleys. The Angel Delivery gourmet meals will not require any points and will be free for all shoppers using the supermarket.

Angel Delivery was founded over a decade ago by former pediatric nurse Rebecca Cass, who wanted to find a way for people to offer something practical and heartwarming to others at times of need or during life’s significant moments - such as the birth of a child, illness or bereavement, or to express gratitude. The business works with local suppliers to offer delicious handmade meals and gourmet treats that people can gift to others, delivered chilled nationwide across New Zealand.

Rebecca Cass says empathy, care and understanding are at the heart of Angel Delivery, and she was blown away by the service the City Mission provides, providing dignity to those in need.

"The Social Supermarket is run by volunteers who come from all backgrounds but as soon as they put their aprons on, they leave their lives behind and dedicate themselves to helping others. Those at the checkout often become sounding boards as people unpack what they’re experiencing," she says.

"It is a powerful and emotive thing to see, and we are humbled to be able to help put delicious, freshly-prepared food on the table this Christmas".

Angel Delivery General Manager Grace Kreft says they’re already experiencing high demand for their Christmas campaign, particularly from businesses looking to say thank you while also giving back to the community.

"Food is love, and in times of grief, or major life events like the birth of a child or illness, receiving a ready-to-enjoy meal is so much more practical and meaningful than flowers," she says.

"After spending time with the City Mission team and learning about the rapidly increasing need within Wellington, we know there is more to do, but we hope that for some people, our comforting meals can reduce the anxiety and stress that comes with Christmas," she says.

Angel Delivery’s ‘Buy One, Give One’ Christmas Collection can be ordered online and delivered overnight NZ-wide. Donated meals will be delivered to the Social Supermarket each Friday, beginning on 2 December and ending on 23 December.