Jet ski registration now required on Manawatu River

Monday, 28 November, 2022 - 11:58

Changes to the ManawatÅ« River and Tributaries Navigation Safety Bylaw 2022 requires river users to now register jet skis.

As the regional council, Horizons has the role of Harbourmaster which includes the responsibility of ensuring maritime safety on the awa.

Horizons Harbourmaster Jeanie Ferry says "the purpose of the Bylaw is to reduce the risk of fatalities, injuries, accidents, collisions and damage on the ManawatÅ« River and its tributaries.

"With the weather warming up we want to make sure people are aware of the need to register their jet skis," she says.

"While the registration of jet skis used on the awa is a new requirement in our region, those who have previously registered their jet ski in a different region of New Zealand are already covered.

"For those who do need to register their jet ski can do so through the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council website www.hbrc.govt.nz/services/harbourmaster/jetskipwc-registration/. This registration will cover all of New Zealand."

"By registering their jet ski and familiarizing themselves with the Bylaw changes, people can ensure they’re doing their part in keeping river users safe on the awa."

The changes to the ManawatÅ« River and Tributaries Navigation and Safety Bylaw 2010 were adopted by Horizons Regional Council as a result of a required legislative review process and public consultation.

"Hearings for submissions resulted in several minor changes to the proposed Bylaw," says Mrs Ferry.

The following changes/additions have now been adopted into the Bylaw:

The required registration of jet skis operating in the areas covered by the Bylaw; New speed upliftings, as requested by JetBoat NZ;

A notification process for accidents/collisions;

Whirokino boat ramp speed restriction 100m upstream and downstream from the boat ramp; Updated and improved maps;

The incorporation of a MÄori worldview via the inclusion of the whakapapa of the ManawatÅ« River; and

Referencing legislation such as the Wildlife Act to highlight other avenues where environmental concerns can be addressed outside of maritime safety requirements.

For more information on the Bylaw head to www.horizons.govt.nz/flood-emergency-management/river-safety. Signage at boat ramps and key locations have also been updated to reflect the changes.