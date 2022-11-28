The race toward pain equity: young Kiwi cycling and running over 650km

Monday, 28 November, 2022 - 11:24

Harriet was just a teenager when her daily life became dominated by an unexplained chronic pain.That was until she was finally able to identify the root of the problem: endometriosis, a condition affecting 120,000 New Zealand women.

As part of Cycle Journeys’ ‘Cycle for Hope’ initiative, from 2 - 9 December Harriet will run and cycle650 kilometres along the South Island’s West Cost, from Puponga (Farewell Spit) to Ross (WestlandDistrict). Her journey will include running the Heaphy, Old Ghost Road and the Paparoa Track, finishing by riding the West Coast Wilderness Trail. Harriet hopes to raise funds for the organisation which helped her find a diagnosis, Endometriosis NZ, and to increase research and education about the disease.

Cycle Journeys is supporting Harriet through the ‘Cycle for Hope’ initiative, supplying funds, helping with logistics and supporting Harriet to get the word out.

Although one in 10 New Zealand women suffer from the debilitating condition (and around one in nine women in Australia, based on recent studies) there is a severe lack of research, education and knowledge about the condition, preventing early diagnosis and treatment.

An inflammatory disease, symptoms of Endo can be life altering: severe period pain, pelvic pain ,infertility, and depression, just to name a few.

"Thousands of New Zealand women suffer silently, waiting years for diagnosis," Harriet says.

"I am wanting to change this by raising awareness for other young woman so that they might start seeing their symptoms as something other than just a ‘painful period’, and by donating the money I raise directly to Endometriosis so they can continue the good fight for continued education and research."

Cycle Journey’s Marketing Manager Alicja Skop is joining for part of the trip and has first-hand experience with endometriosis. She sees Harriet’s Cycle for Hope as a way to put a spotlight on what has been termed the ‘pain equity gap’ in health care in Aotearoa and abroad.

According to a recent New Zealand study, the delay in diagnosis averages almost nine years, and that’s reflected around the globe.

Michael Wynn-Williams, an Auckland-based gynaecologist and advanced laparoscopic surgeon, says research into Endo is sparse in New Zealand, and there are multiple barriers to accessing care and support for those affected by the condition.

"I see older women who are MÄori and Pasifika who have struggled their entire life and have tried to get access to treatment without success," Wynn-Williams says.

"But we don’t know; this is all anecdotal, we need more research and more money spent looking at these communities."

Find out more and donate: https://cyclejourneys.co.nz/harriet-west-coast-run-and-cycle-for-endo/