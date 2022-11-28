Lifeguarding not just about speedos and CPR - Taupo District Council

Monday, 28 November, 2022 - 11:26

Our local lifeguards come from all walks of life and apply for a variety of reasons, but a common theme is the desire to connect with people and give back to the community.

Suzanne Watson is TaupÅ District Council’s lifeguard operations team lead, responsibile for Mangakino and TÅ«rangi lifeguards and the training and recruitment across all three pools in the district.

She says that lifeguards are the unsung heroes of our communities - not just for taking action and saving lives, but for making the facilities a welcoming space for all.

"A lot of people starting as lifeguards want to give back to the community. They want to spend their days working with people, making their time here the best it can be.

"We see all kinds of people come here. All here to swim and be their better selves, whether it’s for therapy or for exercise or both.

"The job is about treating people like they matter. Because they do matter."

Lifeguarding is not without challenges, some of which come from the awareness and attitudes of pool users.

"One of the biggest challenges we have is people treating the lifeguards like babysitters - leaving their kids in the pool and wandering off for a coffee or something.

"What people don’t realise is that we have regulations we need to follow under Poolsafe. The message about being an active supervisor - in the pool with your kids - is actually part of those regulations.

"It’s not like the lake where it’s a free-for-all, safety up to the individuals and parents. Our endgame is to keep everyone [at the facility] safe, our customers and staff.

"When swimming in a pool, it’s still water. Never take mother nature for granted, never think you’re invincible."

The AC Baths is one of three public pools in the district, along with TÅ«rangi Turtle Pools, and the Mangakino Community Pool. Each has to be staffed with a team of lifeguards, especially over peak periods like the school holidays and summer months.

"Our lifeguards are qualified with the Pool Lifeguard Practicing Certificate, with that they could work anywhere in NZ.

"We have a range of staff - some are coming up to 10 years, others are here before heading off to uni, we’re one of many stops in their journey towards who they’ll become. It can be challenging to keep staffing at the right levels, people do move on.

Suzanne says she is still looking for a few new team members across the pools.

"What makes a great lifeguard is that welcoming attitude, bringing a good energy to the space. They acknowledge everyone. Our lifeguards don’t always realize the difference they do make to someone’s day."

Rahiri Waerea-Hohaia has been lifeguarding for two years, starting during year 12 in high school. She says the role has taught her a lot.

"I’ve found it really rewarding. I was actually a pretty shy person and this job has helped me step out of my comfort zone. It’s helped me develop confidence, empathy, better communication, and problem solving skills.

"We’re not the fun police, it’s really important to me to share not just what the rules are, but why we have them. Every rule is there to keep everyone safe."

If lifeguarding sounds like it could be for you, check out our job opportunities at www.taupodc.govt.nz/council/careers.