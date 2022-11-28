NYE back with a bang - Napier City Council

Monday, 28 November, 2022 - 12:37

Napier’s popular New Year’s Eve event at the iconic Soundshell is making a comeback on Saturday, 31 December, offering people of all ages the opportunity to ring 2023 in with a bang, not once but twice.

Live music, food trucks and fireworks displays will guarantee good vibes with a stunning sea view starting from 7pm. A highlight of the New Year’s Eve event has always been the fireworks display and organisers have confirmed there will be two displays - one for youngsters at 9.45pm and another one at midnight.

Napier City Council Events Manager, Kevin Murphy, says it’s great to welcome the much-loved New Year’s Eve event back after a tumultuous few years in the events industry.

"New Year’s Eve at the Soundshell has become a tradition for many - locals and visitors - so it’s awesome to see it back on the Napier events calendar," Kevin says.

This year’s headline act is AutoMatic 80s, featuring front man Justin Maclaren, backed up by Pearl Runga, drummer Glen Child, lead guitarist Ryan Wood and bassist, Todd Rice.

Together they deliver smash hits from bands like Human League, Simple Minds, Duran Duran, Blondie and Culture Club through to artists like Kate Bush and Robert Palmer.

AutoMatic 80s will be supported by Michael Stodart and the Elton John Experience, Alexander Nicole, and Rezpect Dance Academy.

Key info:

Starts 7pm

Family fireworks 9.45pm

Fireworks at midnight

The event is alcohol free

No fires are to be lit on the beach

There will be road closures - go to napier.govt.nz for further information

The event will go ahead, rain or shine unless it is deemed unsafe due to weather conditions

For updates, visit facebook.com/napiercitycouncil