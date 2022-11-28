Some rain from the west, then a high coming this weekend - MetService

Monday, 28 November, 2022 - 13:02

In typical spring fashion, a low pressure system coming from the west is forecast to bring some wet weather, then MetService is expecting things to generally settle down towards the end of the week when high pressure takes its place.

Rain will develop for the southern part of the West Coast overnight as we move into Tuesday, then move onto the northwest of the South Island later in the day before making it to the west of the North Island on Tuesday night. The heaviest falls are expected in Westland south of Harihari, where an Orange Heavy Rain Warning is in place. There are also Heavy Rain Watches for northern Fiordland, northwest Tasman, and Mt Taranaki from when the rain arrives on Tuesday until Wednesday morning.

Showery weather is in store for most of the country on Wednesday and northwesterly winds will change to southwesterlies. The wettest areas will be from the Central Plateau northwards.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan comments, "It will be a rainy start to the Fieldays agricultural event at Mystery Creek in Hamilton before a big improvement on Thursday, which should make for a sunny first day of summer to enjoy being outdoors."

"It isn’t just Hamilton though - Thursday looks like a drier trend for most of the country as showers become fewer and further apart," adds Corrigan.

Temperatures will be around average this week; however, a showery change to direct southerly winds on Thursday night will make for a cooler than average entry to summer for the east of the South Island.

A high pressure system is finally expected to move onto the South Island as we head into the weekend, bringing settled weather there while showery southerlies continue a little longer in the North Island.