Green light for waste reduction projects - Kapiti Coast District Council

Monday, 28 November, 2022 - 14:50

The KÄpiti Coast District Council is delighted to announce the 2022/23 Waste Levy Grant recipients for the Community Projects and Business Waste Reduction categories.

The Waste Levy Grants supports waste minimisation projects in the community, focusing on community projects, seed funding, and business waste reduction.

Seven community and business projects across the two categories have been awarded $32,824 for a range of projects in the latest round.

These include establishing a worm farm in a preschool, setting up regular repair café events in Raumati South, and expanding food waste collection and processing initiatives.

Council Waste Projects Manager Robbie Stillwell says projects of all sizes can have an impact on reducing the volume of waste going to landfill, in turn lowering landfill emissions.

"We are always impressed with the applications we receive and love seeing the passion the community has for reducing waste," Mr Stillwell says.

"Some great schemes will be kicking off all around the KÄpiti Coast, and some established ones taking exciting steps forward. Alongside the many existing projects and initiatives across KÄpiti, all of them will make an important contribution."

The 2022/23 recipients for the Community Projects and Business Waste Reduction categories are:

Community Projects

Waitohu School

$1,173.00

Run the annual Waitohu School Fireworks Extravaganza community event as a zero-waste event.

Åtaki Montessori Preschool

$218.00

Establish a worm farm for the tamariki to learn about sustainable living.

Organic Wealth

$5,171.04

To expand their existing food scrap collection service across the KÄpiti Coast for businesses and households.

Raumati South Repair Cafe

$4,300.00

To run regular repair café events in Raumati South throughout 2023.

MÄoriland Charitable Trust

$8,701.51

Expand the composting capacity at the MÄoriland Hub’s maara (garden).

PaekÄkÄriki Orchard and Garden / Paecycle

$10,094.77

To expand the at-capacity Paecyle food scrap collection service.

Business Waste Reduction

NgÄ Manu Nature Reserve

$3,165.87

Establish a source separated waste collection for reserve visitors to responsibly dispose of their recycling and organics on the go.

Visit kapiticoast.govt.nz/services/a-z-council-services-and-facilities/grants-and-funding/waste-reduction-grants for more information about the Fund.