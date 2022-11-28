Toilet entry now free at the iconic Taupo Superloo - Taupo District Council

Monday, 28 November, 2022 - 14:45

The days of searching for loose change before using TaupÅ’s Superloo are over.

While users previously had to pay to use the toilets to help cover the costs of maintenance and staffing the facility, that changed after TaupÅ moved out of lockdown and through the various Covid-19 alert levels.

"The Superloo was able to open once we were in alert level two," TaupÅ District Council parks manager - town centres Julie Gordon said.

"However, at that alert level the facility needed to operate cash-free, so we opted to make the toilets free. The showers however remained closed due to needing cash to operate.

"We have now decided to keep the toilets free due to the cost of security required when money is on site. The lockers are also free at present."

There is still a charge to use the showers. The price is $5 for five minutes, with a towel, shampoo and soap provided.

Those wanting to use the Superloo showers will need to pay with KiwiCash.

KiwiCash is a smart way of payment for access to services and campsites around New Zealand. You can purchase a KiwiCash digital key from the TaupÅ Customer and Visitor Information Centre and use the KiwiCash app to load money onto it.

"This allows you to make secure, easy payments for services with a tap of your key on one of our showers," Mrs Gordon said.

"KiwiCash is being used at more and more places throughout New Zealand, particularly those that cater for tourists, and once you have signed up it’s super easy to use."

How to use KiwiCash:

- Purchase a digital key from the TaupÅ Customer and Visitor Information Centre.

- Download the app from the apple app store, google play or visit www.kiwicash.nz

- Enter your details to create a KiwiCash account.

- Sync your KiwiCash Key to your account by entering your KiwiCash key's unique code.

- Top up your account by your credit card.

The Superloo still has an attendant on site to assist customers with a great user experience. Council’s environmental rangers team helps keep the facility clean.